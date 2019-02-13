Katie Price goes on 'last holiday' with terminally ill mum Amy

Katie Price and her terminally ill mum are going on a 'bucket list' holiday to Spain. Picture: Instagram

Katie and her mum Amy are heading to Spain to film scenes for her reality show My Crazy Life

Katie Price and her mother Amy are going on a 'last holiday' to Spain together to film scenes for Katie's reality show.

Amy, who is terminally ill, will join Katie and her stepdad Paul on the trip that will feature in upcoming episodes of My Crazy Life.

A source told The Sun: “Katie wants to make the most of the time her mum has left, so it’s a sort of ‘bucket list’ trip.

Amy Price was diagnosed with a terminal lung condition in 2017. Picture: Getty

"Katie’s painfully aware that every holiday could be her mum’s last so taking the reality show cameras with them on the holiday will be a way of capturing precious memories.”

Amy was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in 2017, which is a degenerative lung condition.

Katie offered to donate a lung to help save her mother, which Amy turned down.

Amy told The Sunday Mirror at the time: “I said no, you’re not going to do that. You’ve got to think if, by any chance, it went wrong, who’s going to look after your kids?

"You’ve got to think about your children, not me, and what’s going to happen to them.

“Of course, I was so touched at her offer. But Kate is my child, not the other way around. I have to protect her.

“So there will be no lung transplant from Kate. I can’t allow it”.

Opening up about Katie's heartache over her mum's diagnosis on Loose Women, Katie previously said: “IPA (idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis) isn’t well known and there should be more awareness because once you’re diagnosed, it’s too late. It’s an incurable lung disease, no one knows how you get it.

"The thing is my mum is going to die, I just don’t want her to die.

"She’s getting worse, she’s having to sell her house now because she can’t get up."

