Katie Price announces she's adopting a Nigerian orphan in shocking This Morning interview

Katie Price made the shock announcement on This Morning. Picture: ITV

The glamour model has confirmed that she's adopting a Nigerian child... after getting the idea from a woman in a nail bar.

Katie Price has confirmed that she's adopting a Nigerian orphan... after getting the idea from a woman in a nail bar.

Speaking on Monday's This Morning, Katie told Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that she's going to fly out to Nigeria to find the new addition to her family.

She added that she would have gone last weekend, but was busy with her children.

Opening up about her decision, she said: "I've always wanted to adopt a child. I don't care if they have disabilities or what age they are.

"I feel like I can offer a place."

And when asked why she wasn't adopting a British baby, Katie replied: "It's so hard to adopt over here, like so hard.

"I've looked into it for ages.

Read more: Emily Andre risks backlash as she says she has 'four kids'

"Hopefully something will happen. I still want my own kids don't get me wrong and will definitely have more.

"If I can offer another child, I will. There's enough rooms in the house.

"Good things are happening."

Katie is already mum to Harvey, 16, with footballer Dwight Yorke, Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, with her ex-husband Peter Andre, and Jett, 5, and Bunny, 4, with ex Kieran Hayler.

Her shock announcement comes just days after she made a dramatic return to Loose Women, where she revealed she 'self-medicated' with drugs before checking into rehab last year.

Katie Price opened up about her tumultuous year on Loose Women last week. Picture: ITV

“It’s good to be back, I’m feeling in a good place," she said. "Last year I obviously wasn’t but you can’t blame me, so much went on.. So much for a human being to cope with.

"It was a nightmare so I went to the doctors and said I’m not myself. I wouldn’t go horse riding, I just wanted to sleep all the time, I couldn’t turn to anyone.

"So I went into the Priory, I wasn’t a resident in there, I literally took the kids to school went in there for the day and picked the kids up after.”

NOW READ:

Shock as groom's mistress crashes his wedding dressed as a BRIDE in hilarious video

Love lsland's Cara De La Hoyde shows off results of laser lipo procedure on her chin

Corrie's Katie McGlynn was spotted snogging co-star Sean Ward at the NTAs after split from boyfriend