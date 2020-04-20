What is Katie Price's net worth?

Find out Katie Price's net worth. Picture: PA Images/ITV

How much is Katie Price worth and has she been declared bankrupt? Here's everything you need to know...

Katie Price has become a household name thanks to her modelling career, reality TV appearances and high profile relationships.

But the mum-of-five has also launched her own businesses and worked as a presenter on TV shows such as Loose Women.

So, how much is Katie Price worth and was she declared bankrupt?

What is Katie Price's net worth?

At the peak of her career, Katie Price is said to have been worth an estimated £45 million.

According to celebritynetworth.com, the 41-year-old’s net worth now stands at just over £770,000.

Katie made her fortune through glamour modelling and appearing on shows such as I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Celebrity Big Brother. She was also a panelist on Loose Women and has starred in her own reality shows with ex Peter Andre and on her own - most recently My Crazy Life.

Now, the TV star still receives sales from her novels and children’s books, as well as various social media endorsements and public appearances.

Why was Katie Price declared bankrupt?

Katie came close to being declared bankrupt in December 2018 after reportedly building up a debt of £22,000.

At the time, the star managed to narrowly avoid it after taking out an individual voluntary arrangement (IVA) to pay back the money in instalments.

However, despite agreeing to pay £12,000 every month for four years, Katie could not keep up with the payment plan so she was declared bankrupt by the courts in November 2019.

Later the same month, Katie was ordered to pay ex-husband Alex Reid £150,000, after allegedly sharing sex tape footage of him.

Katie was given Alex’s legal costs after she was accused of playing an intimate video of him to a TV studio audience.

Her infamous pink Range Rover was also pictured for sale at a used car dealership in Essex, with a sign reading ‘repo’ on the window signalling it had been repossessed.

This follows a rocky few years for Katie after she checked herself into rehab at The Priory suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

