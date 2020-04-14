Holly Willougby shares emotional poem written by sister Kelly

14 April 2020, 08:33 | Updated: 14 April 2020, 08:35

Holly Willoughby shared a touching poem written by her sister
Holly Willoughby shared a touching poem written by her sister. Picture: PA/Instagram

Holly Willoughby shared the touching Easter poem on her Instagram stories.

Holly Willoughby has shared an emotional Easter poem written by her sister Kelly while they are apart during lockdown.

The This Morning presenter shared the poem to her Instagram stories, describing it as 'beautiful'.

The piece is titled: 'Easter Lament', and reads: "It's tinged with sadness, this funny Easter day, As I gaze out from my sofa and wipe a tear away.

Holly shared the emotional poem to her Instagram stories
Holly shared the emotional poem to her Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

"Thoughts of grief and suffering, make my heart beat slow and heavy, It's a menial task to stay at home, but means so much to many.

"To think of all those angels giving their all to keep us safe, We owe a debt of gratitude we never, ever repay.

"If I could have one special wish, from that chap, the Easter Bunny, It wouldn't be too much to ask; not power, or fame, or money.

Kelly wrote the poem while in lockdown
Kelly wrote the poem while in lockdown. Picture: PA

"Just cuddles with my loved ones, to all be back together, To feel their touch and breathe them in, and hold them close forever.

"I'll never again take for granted, this longing in my heart, And I promise once the beast is defeated, we'll never be apart.

"So, as I blow you a kiss from the sofa, on this, this funny Easter day, Have faith that we'll rise again together and nothing will keep us away!"

Holly and Kelly are very close
Holly and Kelly are very close. Picture: PA

Holly wrote: "Awww Kelly... so beautiful... misss you all so so much", before sharing the post to her Instagram story.

Previously opening up about her relationship with her sister to the Guardian, Holly said: "You would expect some fireworks, but because we have the same friends and have different roles within that group, none of that ever came into it.

"I'm more likely to be the one to say, ‘everyone back to mine’ and cook for everyone, whereas she's much better at tidying up.'"





