Katie Price drops HUGE pregnancy hint on Kris Boyson's Instagram

The Instagram teased at Katie's potential pregnancy. Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

The pair have been on and off for some time but it looks like they could be moving on to the next chapter together.

Katie Price has sparked pregnancy rumours after a snap shared on her boyfriend Kris' Instagram raised eyebrows.

The pair posed at what seems to be a wedding, with Katie in a black ruffly dress that glides over her stomach area, disguising any potential bumps, an Kris in a bright blue three-piece suit.

Kris shared the snap on his Instagram profile. Picture: Instagram

The personal trainer had his hand on 41-year-old Katie's stomach, which fans took as a massive hint that the former model and reality star is pregnant again with her sixth child.

Fans rushed to comment on the post, speculating on whether or not Katie was pregnant, with some commenting "PREGS" and "she's expecting again".

Fans commented on the post straight away. Picture: Instagram

The comments attracted a fair few likes as many all thought the same. Picture: Instagram

If the news were to be true, this would be 30-year-old Kris' first child, however, he does act as a stepfather to Harvey, 17, Junior, 14, Princess, 12, Jett, 5 and Bunny, 4.

Katie had Harvey with Dwight York, and has made it very clear that the dad does not want anything to do with his child.

Katie is already a mother to five children, four of whom are pictured. Picture: Instagram

Peter Andre is the father of Junior and Princess, both of who hold his surname.

Jett and Bunny are the children of Katie's other ex, Kieran Hayler and they also have the same last name as their father.

Katie and Kris have been teasing that she's pregnant for quite some time, posting snaps together on Instagram with cryptic captions.

She also shared a post of a quote on her Instagram account which read: "My biggest accomplishment will never be money.

"It'll be who I raised."

Do YOU think Katie has a bun in the oven?