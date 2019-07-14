Katie Price hints she's MARRIED Kris Boyson in cryptic Instagram post

14 July 2019, 13:28

The mother-of-five has sparked speculation she and personal trainer boyfriend Kris Boyson got married yesterday.
The mother-of-five has sparked speculation she and personal trainer boyfriend Kris Boyson got married yesterday. Picture: Instagram

The mother-of-five sent social media into overdrive with a wedding-themed post that insinuated she and her 30-year-old partner had tied the knot

Katie Price sparked speculation she married her 30-year-old partner Kris Boyson over the weekend with a cryptic photo that branded them "Mr & Mrs Boyson".

The mother-of-five, 41, who has been married three times, shared the suggestive snap on social media which hinted the pair had wed on Saturday 13th July.

Posting a picture of a suspected wedding plaque, the former glamour model teased followers with her Instagram Story – and fans were lightening quick with their shocked responses.

View this post on Instagram

If only people knew what we know 🙋‍♀️

A post shared by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on

One Instagram user wrote: “Has @KatiePrice got married today?? Just seen the Instagram story??”

"It wouldn't surprise me,” replied another.

Kris added fuel to the fire by posting a series of wedding-themed snaps to his Instagram account.

Next to a dark-haired bride emoji, he wrote: "Boyson Wedding. Let's Go!"

He also shared a video of a car complete with blue bow across the bonnet, and footage of him opening a Gucci box with a smart blue tie inside.

Kate and personal trainer Kris, who met following the glamour model's break-up from third husband Kieran Hayler in 2018, have been dating since last year.

However only last week, the former Loose Woman panelist said she still hadn't finalised her split from her ex-husband so wouldn't be able to take her current romance up a gear.

View this post on Instagram

Take me back to Thailand 💎 @krisboyson

A post shared by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on

She also spoke about the possibility of having a sixth child – her first with aspiring reality star Kris – but admitted she needed to get her divorce papers signed first.

In scenes filmed for My Crazy Life, she said: "Who knows... Just taking every day as it comes I need to get divorced first!"

