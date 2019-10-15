Katie Price slams two-year driving ban as ‘obscene’ in furious rant

Katie Price has gone on a rant about her driving ban. Picture: Katie Price YouTube/Getty Images

Katie Price has branded her two-year driving ban 'obscene’ and claimed the police pull her over because she’s famous.

Mum-of-five Katie Price has gone on an almighty rant over a recent driving ban as she claimed officers 'pull her over to be nosey'.

Following a court case, the TV star was stopped from driving and given six penalty points after refusing to tell the police who was behind the wheel when her pink Range Rover crashed last year.

She pleaded guilty and didn’t attend the sentencing because she was on holiday at the time.

In a video posted to her YouTube account, former glamour model Katie, 41, started: “I'm so p****d off that I have to air it MY way, not the media way.

"I've been banned now four times from driving. Well it's actually not driving. Not me driving".

Waving letters in her hands, she continues: "It's about paperwork.

“In court yesterday my lawyer said to the court I would not be there because I would be out of the country.

"We proved that we'd be out of the country, but the judge wasn't even interested in adjourning it.

"Why? Because I believe they've got it in for me".

Katie - who is mum to Harvey, 17, Junior, 14, Princess, 12, Jett, six, and Bunny, five - went on to say she doesn’t always receive her post on time because it often gets sent to the wrong address.

She then ranted that she “needs to drive” and is going to appeal the court decision to ban her for two years.

Katie said: "I live in the middle of nowhere, I have a son with disabilities that might need to get rushed to hospital at certain times, my mum is terminally ill and I need to visit her.

"If they're banning me for two years, how do I know she's going to be here in two years' time? I need to be able to get to my mum.”

She later added: "I don't deserve it at all. It's a load of b******s."

Katie went on to claim the police often pull her over in her pink Range Rover "just to be nosey".