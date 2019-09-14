Katie Price CONFISCATES toyboy Charles Drury’s phone for fears he'll leak private info to pals

The former glamour model is reportedly worried her new man will gossip about her private life. Picture: Instagram

The former glamour model allegedly wants to stop her new boyfriend 'gossiping' about her to his friends.

Katie Price has reportedly confiscated toyboy Charles Drury’s phone over fears he'll reveal too much personal information about her private life to his friends.

The mother-of-five, 41, has also allegedly banned the amateur footballer and builder from using social media to make sure he's not "gossiping" to people or discussing their relationship.

The former glamour model, who split from her fiancé Kris Boyson after being pictured with Charles on holiday in Turkey last month, has taken security measures into her own hands by getting him new contact details, according to reports.

An insider told The Sun Online: "Katie’s taken Charles’ phone off him and ordered him a new SIM card, which hasn’t arrived yet.

"She’s had bad experiences in the past and doesn’t want his mates gossiping about her if he tells them any information about the relationship.

"He can still message friends through Instagram on his iPad but he’s not posting to social media and can’t call anyone.

"Katie’s warned him that he needs to be more cautious about what he tells people now he’s dating her."

Sources claimed Kate spent the night with new man Charles in early August after meeting him through Instagram.

The reality star, who only announced her engagement to ex-boyfriend Kris live on Loose Women on 25th July, grew close to the Chelsea fan earlier this summer and has reportedly already moved him into her family home.

An insider told The Sun Online: “Katie started following Charles on Instagram and thought he was really hot.

“She asked him to come to Turkey with her as she gets her face fixed and he couldn’t resist the offer. He almost didn’t make it because he forgot his passport but he’s there now and they are taking their flirtation up a notch."

Katie and Kris went silent about their relationship last month.

The personal trainer, 29, was then snapped throwing out her clothes and some of her children's toys, sparking speculation the couple had broken off their short-lived engagement for good.

He has since taken a swipe at his former fiancée on social media by liking a comment that said she had "lost out big time" in the wake of their separation.

The Instagram message, which Kris highlighted, read: "I love katie shes like marmite u either love her or hate her but this man is amazing loved watching him on my crazy life.

"Fit as f*** i wouldn't kick him out of bed that's for sure. Katie's loss BIG TIME."