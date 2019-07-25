Katie Price reveals she's ENGAGED live on Loose Women

25 July 2019, 13:41

Katie Price is engaged!
Katie Price is engaged! Picture: Getty/ITV

Katie Price revealed that she's engaged to Kris Boyson on Loose Women earlier today

Katie Price has announced that she's engaged to Kris Boyson.

Appearing on Loose Women earlier today, Katie revealed showed off the ring and spoke about the proposal.

Read more: Katie Price 'forced to apologise' for upstaging bride on her wedding day

She said: "Kris bought the ring for that finger, I’ve got love in my life. We [Kieran] would never have split up if he behaved himself."Harvey’s obsessed with him. Kieran and Kris get on. I’ve still got it in me to want more kids. I’ve got the man, I’m in a good place.

Katie Price showed off her ring on Loose Women earlier today
Katie Price showed off her ring on Loose Women earlier today. Picture: ITV

"He has met his match. He puts me in his place. He's strict with me."He's a good guy. He's great with Harvey.

"Things are actually going well.

Read more: Katie Price insists she's the 'ONLY ONE' who can help Peter Andre with depression

"I've got the man. I'm happy."

This will be Katie's fifth marriage - and she is still technically married to Kieran Hayler, though the pair have been separated for some time.

Katie, 40, met Kris, 29, in May 2018 through previous Love Island contestant Rykard Jenkins. They split briefly, before getting back together in November of that year.

It was recently reported that the couple are trying for twins with IVF.

View this post on Instagram

Strongest girl I’ve ever met! ❤️🙏🏼

A post shared by Kris Boyson (@krisboyson) on

A source told The Sun: "Everyone was pretty shocked when Katie announced she wanted to have TWO kids at 41, because she and Kris are so off and on.

“But it seems like the only thing they agree on is starting a family. Katie took the reality TV crew along to the consultation and the cameras were in the appointment with her.

"She’s made no secret of wanting more kids and says that getting pregnant with Kris can only make their relationship better."

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Here's everything you need to know about Mathew Horne's relationships

Does Mathew Horne have a girlfriend? Gavin and Stacey star's relationship revealed

TV & Movies

Anne Hathaway is expecting her second baby!

Anne Hathaway confirms pregnancy as her and husband Adam Shulman are expecting their second child
Everything you need to know about Maura's piercings and tattoos

Did Maura used to have a lip piercing? Viewers spot small hole on the Love Islander's top lip
Natalie Imbruglia, 44, announces she is pregnant after using sperm donor and IVF

Natalie Imbruglia, 44, announces she is pregnant after using sperm donor and IVF
Jordan Hames

How old is Jordan Hames? Love Island bombshell and model with his eye on Anna Vakili

Trending on Heart

The “Twilight Swan House” is located in the rainy Pacific Northwest and costs $330 per night.

Twilight fans can now RENT Bella Swan's famous Forks home on Airbnb

TV & Movies

Are you using enough sun cream?

Photos show how much sun cream you should apply - and you're probably not using enough

Lifestyle

Gizmo the chihuahua was stolen by a seagull

Fears 'psycho' seagull is at large again as student is attacked, days after chihuahua was stolen

News

While it's isn't actually illegal to wear flip flops behind the wheel, it isn't advised.

How driving in flip flops could land you a £5,000 FINE

Lifestyle

A man is shocked to find out what his cat has been up to

Man finds out 'demon' cat is the reason he can't sleep after setting up CCTV

Lifestyle

Amy's been very popular with Loose Women fans

Loose Women viewers beg for Amy Hart to be a permanent panelist

TV & Movies