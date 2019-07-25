Katie Price reveals she's ENGAGED live on Loose Women

Katie Price is engaged! Picture: Getty/ITV

Katie Price revealed that she's engaged to Kris Boyson on Loose Women earlier today

Katie Price has announced that she's engaged to Kris Boyson.

Appearing on Loose Women earlier today, Katie revealed showed off the ring and spoke about the proposal.

She said: "Kris bought the ring for that finger, I’ve got love in my life. We [Kieran] would never have split up if he behaved himself."Harvey’s obsessed with him. Kieran and Kris get on. I’ve still got it in me to want more kids. I’ve got the man, I’m in a good place.

Katie Price showed off her ring on Loose Women earlier today. Picture: ITV

"He has met his match. He puts me in his place. He's strict with me."He's a good guy. He's great with Harvey.

"Things are actually going well.

"I've got the man. I'm happy."

This will be Katie's fifth marriage - and she is still technically married to Kieran Hayler, though the pair have been separated for some time.

Katie, 40, met Kris, 29, in May 2018 through previous Love Island contestant Rykard Jenkins. They split briefly, before getting back together in November of that year.

It was recently reported that the couple are trying for twins with IVF.

A source told The Sun: "Everyone was pretty shocked when Katie announced she wanted to have TWO kids at 41, because she and Kris are so off and on.

“But it seems like the only thing they agree on is starting a family. Katie took the reality TV crew along to the consultation and the cameras were in the appointment with her.

"She’s made no secret of wanting more kids and says that getting pregnant with Kris can only make their relationship better."