Katie Price 'forced to apologise' for upstaging bride on her wedding day

Katie Price was allegedly accused of "upstaging" the wedding of boyfriend Kris's cousin Dan. Picture: Getty / Instagram

The former glamour model's toyboy Kris Boyson allegedly accused her of trying to "steal his cousin's thunder"

Katie Price was forced to apologise for upstaging a bride on her wedding day after fuelling rumours she was the one getting married, according to reports.

The former glamour model, 41, sparked marriage speculation last Saturday when she shared a string of snaps on social media that hinted she and toyboy Kris Boyson had tied the knot.

Posting a photo of a ceremonial post box that said: "Mr and Mrs Boyson. 13th July 2019," fans assumed the couple, who have been dating for just over a year, were the pair who exchanged rings.

But the groom turned out to be Kris' cousin Dan, who married bride Courtney in the glamorous ceremony that was reportedly "upstaged" by the famous mother-of-five.

A source told The Sun: "Kris was really embarrassed about Katie posting all the wedding stuff when she knew full well that people would think they got married.

"He accused her of trying to steal his cousin’s thunder and upstage them by making it all about her – she denied it but has apologised to keep the peace."

The insider went on to explain how Katie not only upset Kris, who was a groomsman on his cousin's special day, but ruffled the feathers of his family, too.

"Kris knew it’d cause a stir taking Katie along, but she’s his girlfriend and should know how to behave at a wedding.

"After all, she’s had enough of her own and she’d have been really upset if someone did the same to her."

A source also alleged to Mirror Online the former glamour model was attempting to keep all eyes on her at the intimate service.

They said: "She was outside the church just walking round, pouting, looking like she wanted attention from people but no one really was.

"Everyone was just shocked about how bad she looked. She looked like she was going to a nightclub not a wedding!"

However, an insider close to Kate denied she did anything of the sort, plus her reps dispelled the myth she apologised.

The latest drama comes just weeks after the reality star teased fans she was pregnant by sharing a cryptic post on Instagram.