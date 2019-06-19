Katie Price sparks rumours she's PREGNANT with cryptic Instagram post

19 June 2019, 15:45

Katie Price has sparked pregnancy rumours with her latest Instagram snap...
Katie Price has sparked pregnancy rumours with her latest Instagram snap... Picture: Getty/Instagram

Katie Price fans think she just dropped a massive hint she's pregnant in her latest Instagram picture with boyfriend Kris Boyson

Katie Price may have just hinted she's pregnant with a cryptic post of her and boyfriend Kris Boyson that she posted to Instagram earlier today.

Read more: Peter Andre responds to Katie Price's tweet that they 'love each other'

The former glamour model, 41, posted a picture of the two of them together alongside the caption: "If only people knew what we know 🙋‍♀️".

View this post on Instagram

If only people knew what we know 🙋‍♀️

A post shared by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on

Many of her fans have taken this to mean that the couple are expecting their first child together, with one writing: "Pregnant again".

Another added: "Pregnant 😍 haha people saying who cares but following you... Baffles me".

And a third wrote: "Pregnant or getting married".

However, it looks like fan speculation isn't quite accurate - as Katie Price's rep denied pregnancy rumours to The Sun.

She is already mum to Harvey, 17, with Dwight Yorke, Junior, 14, and Princess, 11, with ex-husband Peter Andre, and Jett, 5, and Bunny, 4, with ex-husband Kieran Hayler.

Read more: Katie Price forced to call emergency doctor as facelift becomes infected and 'oozes pus'

Katie recently shocked This Morning viewers by revealing that she's planning to adopt a Nigerian orphan.

Opening up about her decision, she said: "I've always wanted to adopt a child. I don't care if they have disabilities or what age they are.

"I feel like I can offer a place."

And when asked by Holly and Phil why she wasn't adopting a British baby, Katie replied: "It's so hard to adopt over here, like so hard.

"I've looked into it for ages.

"Hopefully something will happen. I still want my own kids don't get me wrong and will definitely have more.

Read more: Katie Price and Kris Boyson sign up for new season of Celebs Go Dating

"If I can offer another child, I will. There's enough rooms in the house.

"Good things are happening."

