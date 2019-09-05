Katie Price's kids 'miss first day of school' after returning from Turkey in private jet at 2am

5 September 2019, 11:18 | Updated: 5 September 2019, 11:28

Katie Price's children reportedly missed the first day of school
Katie Price's children reportedly missed the first day of school. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Katie and her family landed in Gatwick in a private jet at 2am this morning

Katie Price's reportedly kids missed their first day of school after the family landed at Gatwick in a private jet at 2am this morning following a holiday in Turkey.

The family were met by an armed police escort when they arrived at the airport, and Katie gave them each air kisses while wearing a sombrero.

Katie, 41, teamed her sombrero with PVC trousers and a white t-shirt. She and kids Harvey, 17, Jett, six, and Bunny, five, were joined by the family nanny.

The kids were due back in school on Monday, but remained in Turkey where Katie was having a consultation with her cosmetic surgeon.

According to a report by The Sun, Katie flew herself and her kids out there to get the results of her recent facelift, eye lift and boob reduction checked - as she was concerned they weren't healing.

A source told The Sun: “Katie’s already on bad terms with the school, so getting the kids to miss the first couple of days of term won’t have gone down well.”

View this post on Instagram

Me and my gorgeous Jett today chilling 💕❤️

A post shared by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on

Katie was banned from the school playground earlier this year after getting into a row with her ex Kieran Hayler's new girlfriend Michelle Pentecost.

In June, she pleaded guilty to "using threatening and abusive words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress" - and was subsequently fined £606. Michelle was given a five year restraining order against Katie.

