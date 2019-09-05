Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas reveal excitement after receiving baby gender news

Lucy Mecklenburgh has received the gender of her baby. Picture: Instagram

Lucy Mecklenburgh has shared a video after she received the gender news of her baby with Ryan Thomas.

Last month Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas revealed they’re expecting their first baby together.

And now expectant mum Lucy has announced the couple have received a letter confirming the gender of their baby.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram to with a video of a white envelope on her kitchen counter.

Teasing her followers, she wrote alongside it: “Our bubbas gender in is here!!!!”, next to blue and pink heart emojis.

Heard speaking in the background, the former TOWIE star added that she was determined not to open it.

“Oh my God, my gender results!,” she said, adding: “I wanna open it so bad! It’s gonna kill me this, I’m gonna have to hide it somewhere, can someone come and pick it up please and hide it for me?”

She then tagged fiancé, Ryan, 35, in the video.

Lucy and Ryan announced their pregnancy last month with a sweet photo on Instagram, shortly after they got engaged during a romantic holiday to Italy.

This will be Lucy's first child, but former Coronation Street star Ryan shares ten-year-old Scarlett with ex Tina O'Brien.

Meanwhile, reality star Lucy was recently praised by fans after sharing a photo of herself in the toilet, revealing she’s been battling severe morning sickness.

She told her fans: “I’m writing this from the bathroom floor, which is where I have been for most of the night puking up.I am SO tired. Sleeping on a towel, on the bathroom floor, is actually possible and it’s not because I’m drunk…

“Although I do feel like I’m hungover most of the time just without the fun the night before…

“Why the hell is it called MORNING SICKNESS!? I had suffered evening, all night and the morning just to top it off.”

Lydia Bright revealed she's also received her baby's gender. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, Lucy’s best friend and former TOWIE co-star Lydia Bright is also expecting her first child, and had her very own gender scan this week.

But the reality star claimed she won’t be finding out the big news until her reveal party at the weekend.

She admitted: "I don’t know how I’m not going to peek at that envelope. We’re gonna have to hide it. I’m so excited!”

Lydia then shared a snap of herself holding up the envelope with the words “do not open” written across.