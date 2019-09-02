Pregnant Lucy Mecklenburgh reveals why she WON’T live with fiancé Ryan Thomas once they're married

2 September 2019, 13:05 | Updated: 2 September 2019, 13:07

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas won't live together after their married. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas recently got engaged, but won't live together full-time after the ceremony.

Lucy Mecklenburgh has now revealed she won't be moving in with fiancé Ryan Thomas permanently when they tie the knot.

The 28-year-old - who recently announced she’s expecting her first child with Ryan, 35, - said the couple will continue to live apart some of the time, as it "works well" for them.

While Lucy spends most of her time near London for work, former Coronation Street actor Ryan has a home in Manchester so he can be close to daughter Scarlett, who he shares with former co-star Tina O’Brien.

View this post on Instagram

I said YES 💍❤️ @ryanthomas84

A post shared by Lucy Mecklenburgh (@lucymeck1) on

Speaking during a Q&A on her Instagram stories, the former TOWIE star said: "We will always have two homes north and south.

Read More: Tina O’Brien unfollows Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh amid fallout speculation

"It works well for us right now and we don't see it changing anytime soon." As well as his daughter, Ryan’s friends, family and his management team are based in the north west.

This comes after the CBB winner popped the question to Lucy on a romantic trip to Italy in June after two years of dating.

In a photo shared on Instagram the couple can be seen smiling with the Amalfi Coast seen in the background.

Read More: Ryan Thomas’ ex Tina O’Brien posts ANOTHER cryptic message after Lucy Mecklenburgh announces pregnancy

"I said YES," Lucy wrote along with a ring emoji.

And the exciting news doesn’t stop there, as the couple revealed they’re expecting their first child together last month.

Sharing a snap of them holding up a Babygro while surrounded by gold and silver balloons, Lucy captioned it: “Best birthday present I’ve ever had, love you @ryanthomas84.”

Earlier this summer, Lucy explained that Ryan wasn't sure about having more kids in the future as he is already father to Scarlett.

She told OK! Magazine: “At the start of our relationship, Ryan told me that he couldn’t see himself having any more children.

“It wasn’t something I pushed at the time because I wasn’t ready to have kids and I assumed that he would change his mind one day.

“It’s something we’ve since had to have an adult conversation about and we’ve agreed we will try for children when the time is right."

Ryan added: “I definitely want children with Lucy but I don’t think it’ll happen for a few years.”

