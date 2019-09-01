THE EX FILES: Katie Price sends ‘flirty late night texts’ to Gareth Gates... 17 years after she took his virginity while pregnant with Harvey

1 September 2019, 13:14 | Updated: 1 September 2019, 13:22

She tried to contact the singer in the early hours
She tried to contact the singer in the early hours. Picture: Getty/ITV

Is she trying to relight old flames?

Katie Price’s tumultuous love life continues after she has reportedly been sending flirty messages to her ex, newly-single Gareth Gates.

Following his split from Faye Brooks [pictured below], the ex-glamour model apparently got in touch with the singer in the early hours of the morning.

After dumping her fiancé, Kris Boyson [pictured below], by text, who she has dated for more than a year, it is said that she reached out to Gareth on WhatsApp while on holiday in Turkey with her latest toyboy lover, Charlie Drury.

The 41-year-old star met Charlie through another builder who has been carrying out work on her mansion in West Sussex.

View this post on Instagram

RECOVERY MODE.

A post shared by @ charlesdrury1 on

The news comes 17 years after Katie took Gareth’s virginity while she was pregnant with her son, Harvey. The pair, who hooked up in 2002 when Gareth was 17 years old, were found out when the Pop Idol runner-up was seen sneaking out of her hotel room on CCTV.

After finding out Gareth is single again, Katie apparently sent him ‘flirty banter’ and started to call him at 4am after having one too many drinks, while on holiday with Charlie.

The star, who revealed on Loose Women she was engaged, ended her engagement to Kris after falling for builder Charlie, even though she said that she and Kris were "trying for twins", has worried friends and family with her recent erratic behaviour, with many of them thinking she may be having a mid-life crisis.

READ MORE: Katie Price was forced to apologise after upstaging a bride on her wedding day

Peter Andre signs his kids up to reality TV after banning Katie Price from doing so

Katie Price drops a huge pregnancy bomb on Kris' Instagram

