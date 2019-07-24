Katie Price 'trying for twins' with Kris Boyson as couple visits IVF clinic

Katie Price is said to be hoping to expand her brood with two new babies after visiting a fertility clinic. Picture: Instagram

The former glamour model reportedly wants to expand her brood by TWO as she seeks advice from fertility experts

Katie Price is reportedly trying for twins with her toyboy Kris Boyson after the couple were spotted visiting a fertility clinic in London earlier this week.

The former glamour model, 41, allegedly wants to expand her brood by two and was snapped leaving an IVF specialist's office in the capital with her 30-year-old boyfriend, sparking speculation she was planning on getting pregnant for the sixth time.

Kate, who is already a mother to five children – Harvey, 17, Junior, 14, Princess, 12, Jett, 5 and Bunny, 4 – secretly filmed upcoming scenes for her reality series My Crazy Life in which she asked an expert for guidance on how to have twins, according to reports.

A source told The Sun: "Everyone was pretty shocked when Katie announced she wanted to have TWO kids at 41, because she and Kris are so off and on.

“But it seems like the only thing they agree on is starting a family. Katie took the reality TV crew along to the consultation and the cameras were in the appointment with her.

"She’s made no secret of wanting more kids and says that getting pregnant with Kris can only make their relationship better."

Rumours of the couple trying for a baby are already rife on social media after Katie posted a string of cryptic pictures and hashtags on Instagram.

She recently fuelled the fire by captioning one romantic snap #babies #marriage, which followed a photo of Kris holding her stomach at a wedding earlier this month and a video of Kate waving a pregnancy test around.

The ex-model also hinted she and the personal trainer had married during a private ceremony in July, however it was later revealed the bride and groom were Kris's cousin Dan and his wife Courtney.

Reports claimed the reality star was forced to say sorry to the bride for "upstaging" her at her wedding, but Kate's reps denied any apology took place.