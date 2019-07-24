Katie Price 'trying for twins' with Kris Boyson as couple visits IVF clinic

24 July 2019, 11:16

Katie Price is said to be hoping to expand her brood with two new babies after visiting a fertility clinic.
Katie Price is said to be hoping to expand her brood with two new babies after visiting a fertility clinic. Picture: Instagram

The former glamour model reportedly wants to expand her brood by TWO as she seeks advice from fertility experts

Katie Price is reportedly trying for twins with her toyboy Kris Boyson after the couple were spotted visiting a fertility clinic in London earlier this week.

The former glamour model, 41, allegedly wants to expand her brood by two and was snapped leaving an IVF specialist's office in the capital with her 30-year-old boyfriend, sparking speculation she was planning on getting pregnant for the sixth time.

Kate, who is already a mother to five children – Harvey, 17, Junior, 14, Princess, 12, Jett, 5 and Bunny, 4 – secretly filmed upcoming scenes for her reality series My Crazy Life in which she asked an expert for guidance on how to have twins, according to reports.

View this post on Instagram

Strongest girl I’ve ever met! ❤️🙏🏼

A post shared by Kris Boyson (@krisboyson) on

A source told The Sun: "Everyone was pretty shocked when Katie announced she wanted to have TWO kids at 41, because she and Kris are so off and on.

“But it seems like the only thing they agree on is starting a family. Katie took the reality TV crew along to the consultation and the cameras were in the appointment with her.

"She’s made no secret of wanting more kids and says that getting pregnant with Kris can only make their relationship better."

Rumours of the couple trying for a baby are already rife on social media after Katie posted a string of cryptic pictures and hashtags on Instagram.

She recently fuelled the fire by captioning one romantic snap #babies #marriage, which followed a photo of Kris holding her stomach at a wedding earlier this month and a video of Kate waving a pregnancy test around.

The ex-model also hinted she and the personal trainer had married during a private ceremony in July, however it was later revealed the bride and groom were Kris's cousin Dan and his wife Courtney.

Reports claimed the reality star was forced to say sorry to the bride for "upstaging" her at her wedding, but Kate's reps denied any apology took place.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

The 21-year-old is engaged to her long-term partner

Steve Irwin's daughter Bindi announces engagement to partner of six years, Chandler Powell
Mel B has spoken out about her rumoured fling with Jess Glynne

Mel B responds to claims of a Jess Glynne 'romance'

Robin Williams' son Cody married his wife Maria on 21st July at the family home.

Robin Williams' youngest son gets married on late actor's 68th birthday
Rihanna can't believe how much this little girl looks like her!

Rihanna 'almost drops her phone' after seeing snap of child doppelgänger who looks EXACTLY like her
Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard has confirmed his relationship with dancer Abbie Quinnen.

Who is AJ Pritchard's new girlfriend Abbie Quinnen? Meet the Strictly star's partner

Trending on Heart

The retro machine is an absolute steal, grab one quick!

B&M is selling a £35 Slush Puppy machine and people are going wild for it

Food & Health

Maura has become an internet sensation

8 of Maura Higgins' best Love Island quotes and moments

TV & Movies

Ross Kemp has revealed he is keen to go back to acting

Ross Kemp teases acting return as he says ‘never say never’ to EastEnders comeback

TV & Movies

The Love Island baby challenge takes place tonight

Seven new islanders arrive tonight as the Love Island baby challenge returns to the villa

TV & Movies

David Platt's rapist is set to return

Coronation Street spoiler: David Platt's rapist Josh Tucker to make shock return to Weatherfield

TV & Movies

Four islanders will be dumped in tonight's show

FOUR islanders to be thrown out the Love Island villa tonight in shock dumping twist

TV & Movies