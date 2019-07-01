Katie Price supports son Harvey as he performs for FIRST TIME at Autism's Got Talent

Katie Price cheers on son Harvey as he plays the keyboard on stage at Autism's Got Talent. Picture: Getty / Instagram

The former glamour model proudly watches on as her 17-year-old son wows the crowds with his keyboard skills

Katie Price proudly cheered son Harvey on as he performed at Autism’s Got Talent over the weekend.

The 17-year-old, who has severe autism, a rare complex genetic condition called Prader-Willi syndrome and is partially blind, took to the glittering stage to play the keyboard in the Cornish talent show on Saturday night.

The former glamour model, 41, watched from the sidelines as her eldest son played in front of a huge crowd in what became his first ever live keyboard performance.

The show, created by Autism Ambassador for Options Autism Anna Kennedy OBE, saw Harvey wow the audience at St Ives Theatre in Cornwall with his musical skills as Katie cheered him on.

Anna, who works to provide care and education to children, young people and adults with autism, said of the talent show: "It is a fantastic opportunity for those with autism to get up on stage and really show what they can do.

"We have had participants from Croatia, Canada and the USA and have also showcased world class gymnasts and artists who have appeared on the X-Factor and Britain’s Got Talent.

“People with autism of all ages are making history, showing that autism need be no barrier to success."

The performance must have been a proud moment for the mother-of-five, whose son began learning the piano aged four.

Harvey, the son of former footballer Dwight Yorke, was first inspired to audition for the show after going to see Autism's Got Talent at The Mermaid Theatre in London earlier this year.

After a chance meeting with the St Ives' arts charity Kidz R Us, he was invited down to showcase his musical talent.

Kidz R Us co-founder Phil Barnett said at the time: "Katie Price came to Autism's Got Talent with her son and caused a stir – she said on stage that she wants her son Harvey to perform at our event in St Ives at Autism’s Got Talent in June.

"It’s absolutely fantastic that Katie came along – it validated the work of giving autistic children a chance to perform and show off their skills - particularly because very often they are bulled at school."

Katie has openly spoken about her son's condition over the years and has even been to parliament after Harvey was subject to vile online trolls.

She wants criminalise trolling by introducing legislation called Harvey’s Law, which hopes to protect vulnerable people from online abuse.