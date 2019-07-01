Katie Price supports son Harvey as he performs for FIRST TIME at Autism's Got Talent

1 July 2019, 08:41 | Updated: 1 July 2019, 11:25

Katie Price cheers on son Harvey as he plays the keyboard on stage at Autism's Got Talent.
Katie Price cheers on son Harvey as he plays the keyboard on stage at Autism's Got Talent. Picture: Getty / Instagram

The former glamour model proudly watches on as her 17-year-old son wows the crowds with his keyboard skills

Katie Price proudly cheered son Harvey on as he performed at Autism’s Got Talent over the weekend.

The 17-year-old, who has severe autism, a rare complex genetic condition called Prader-Willi syndrome and is partially blind, took to the glittering stage to play the keyboard in the Cornish talent show on Saturday night.

The former glamour model, 41, watched from the sidelines as her eldest son played in front of a huge crowd in what became his first ever live keyboard performance.

The show, created by Autism Ambassador for Options Autism Anna Kennedy OBE, saw Harvey wow the audience at St Ives Theatre in Cornwall with his musical skills as Katie cheered him on.

Anna, who works to provide care and education to children, young people and adults with autism, said of the talent show: "It is a fantastic opportunity for those with autism to get up on stage and really show what they can do.

"We have had participants from Croatia, Canada and the USA and have also showcased world class gymnasts and artists who have appeared on the X-Factor and Britain’s Got Talent.

“People with autism of all ages are making history, showing that autism need be no barrier to success."

View this post on Instagram

17 years of you 💚🐸

A post shared by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on

The performance must have been a proud moment for the mother-of-five, whose son began learning the piano aged four.

Harvey, the son of former footballer Dwight Yorke, was first inspired to audition for the show after going to see Autism's Got Talent at The Mermaid Theatre in London earlier this year.

After a chance meeting with the St Ives' arts charity Kidz R Us, he was invited down to showcase his musical talent.

Kidz R Us co-founder Phil Barnett said at the time: "Katie Price came to Autism's Got Talent with her son and caused a stir – she said on stage that she wants her son Harvey to perform at our event in St Ives at Autism’s Got Talent in June.

"It’s absolutely fantastic that Katie came along – it validated the work of giving autistic children a chance to perform and show off their skills - particularly because very often they are bulled at school."

View this post on Instagram

Mr Harvey Price♥️ © @backgriduk

A post shared by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on

Katie has openly spoken about her son's condition over the years and has even been to parliament after Harvey was subject to vile online trolls.

She wants criminalise trolling by introducing legislation called Harvey’s Law, which hopes to protect vulnerable people from online abuse.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

The former Countdown host impressed fans with her heatwave attire

Carol Vorderman looks fabulous in bikini at 58

Holly went for a floral number

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's floral Phase Eight dress
Holly Willoughby has opened up about her daughter's name

Holly Willoughby reveals adorable meaning behind daughter's name
Mrs Hinch's public Instagram has only shared one, discreet photo of her newborn son.

Mrs Hinch takes social media break to enjoy 'baby bubble' with newborn son
Caroline Flack gives awkward response as Keith Lemon asks her about Harry Styles relationship

Caroline Flack gives awkward response as Keith Lemon asks her about Harry Styles relationship

Trending on Heart

Despite vowing to stay loyal to Amy, it looks as if Curtis' head could be turning as he falls for TWO new girls.

Love Island fans DESPERATE for Curtis Pritchard to dump Amy Hart as he reveals 'confusion' over feelings

TV & Movies

Cheap, cheerful and greta for your skin

The ultimate acne-busting products for blemish prone skin and blocked pores

Beauty

Love Island Aftersun got very awkward last night

Love Island fans cringe as Yewande Biala and Arabella Chi suffer awkward reunion on Aftersun

TV & Movies

Strictly Come Dancing's Pasha Kovalev

Strictly Come Dancing Pasha Kovalev: Wife Rachel Riley, net worth and the Strictly curse revealed

TV & Movies

Pasha and Rachel met on 2013's Strictly Come Dancing

Pasha Kovalev and Rachel Riley: Strictly Come Dancing professional and Countdown presenter's relationship from dancefloor to Vegas wedding

TV & Movies

Casa Amor got dramatic last night

What happened on Love Island last night? Season 5, episode 24, recap

TV & Movies