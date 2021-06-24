Who is Kayla from Too Hot To Handle season two? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Kayla Jean is one of the contestants taking part in series two of Too Hot To Handle - here's your need-to-know on how old she is and where she's from.

Too Hot To Handle season two dropped on Netflix on June 23, and we're already obsessed with the new series.

If you aren't familiar with the premise of the show, it sees a bunch of singletons move into a villa and get to know each other - but they aren't allowed to kiss, have sex or get intimate in any way.

If they do break the rules, they risk losing large sums of money from the $100,000 prize fund.

One of the contestants taking part in the new series is Kayla - here's your need-to-know on her.

Who is Kayla from Too Hot To Handle? How old is she and what does she do for work?

Kayla, 26, is a model and bartender from Florida, USA.

What's Too Hot To Handle's Kayla's Instagram name?

You can follow Kayla on Instagram @kaylajean.official.

What are the Too Hot To Handle rules?

While the contestants do date each other, they aren't allowed any close contact at all.

If they do get intimate with each other, they risk losing huge sums of money from the $100,000 prize fund - with even a kiss costing around $5,000.

Speaking to Heart.co.uk , contestant Larissa said that finding out about the rules was 'super disappointing', adding: "because the show had been portrayed as Parties in Paradise - a group of singles getting together, partying. They pitched it as if the boy or girl who got to the end who could party the hardest would win $100,000."

Cam, who was being interviewed alongside her, added: "It didn’t make sense. The premise of the show, i was like ‘this doesn’t make sense, this is a weird show, I don’t think I’d watch this show’.

"And when Lana came up it was like, honestly just a punch in the face. I wasn’t even thinking I’m on Too Hot To Handle, I was like ‘ah god’."