Kelly Brook jokes Liam Payne couldn't keep his eyes off her at the Global Awards

Naomi Campbell should probably look away now, as Heart presenter and model Kelly Brook has joked that Liam Payne kept 'looking at her' during The Global Awards on Thursday night.

Kelly revealed she was sharing a table with he former One Direction singer at the star-studded event, which is taking place at London's Eventim Apollo tonight, and caught the 24-year-old looking her way.

Speaking backstage after presenting the award for Best Pop Act, she said: "Liam Payne keeps looking at me . I was like, Liam you’re with Naomi!"

Liam and Naomi have been spotted on a number of dates in recent weeks, although neither have confirmed their relationship status.

A source told The Sun: "Naomi has told Liam she is enjoying having fun but that is all she is ready for at the moment. She has said she’s found him a bit too clingy and full-on and does not want a committed relationship at this stage.

"He accepted it but was a bit crushed. He is in awe of her and is finding it tough that she is so strong-willed and the one in control.

"Liam seems to be a bit of a puppy dog around her and friends have warned him the situation is a car crash waiting to happen."

The Global Awards with Very.co.uk took place (07/03/2019) at London's Eventim Apollo, and featured performances from some of the world's biggest artists - including Anne-Marie, Mark Ronson and Little Mix.

The star-studded event, hosted by Roman Kemp, Myleene Klass and Heart's very own Rochelle Humes, is now in its second year. It brings together all Global’s radio stations including Capital, Heart, Smooth, Classic FM, LBC, Radio X, Capital XTRA and Gold, with award categories reflecting the music, programmes and news aired on those stations.