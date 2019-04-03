Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy her snake-print shirt
3 April 2019, 17:29
Kelly Brook style: how to shop her on-air outfit as she gets you home on London's Heart
We can't get enough of Kelly Brook's on-trend-yet-affordable look she's been rocking each weekday as she gets you home on Heart, and today's outfit is perfect for Spring casual-wear
Kelly, who's getting London home with JK every weekday between 4 and 7, has teamed a pink snake-print shirt with casual blue jeans.
Here's how you can shop the look:
Pink Snake Shirt - F&F - £16
Snake-print burst onto the fashion scene last year, and is showing no signs of going anywhere anytime soon.
Aila Straight Light jeans - Digbeth - £65
Kelly's jeans are from Digbeth Denim.
