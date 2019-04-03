Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy her snake-print shirt

3 April 2019, 17:29

Shop Kelly Brook's look as she gets you home on London's Heart.

We can't get enough of Kelly Brook's on-trend-yet-affordable look she's been rocking each weekday as she gets you home on Heart, and today's outfit is perfect for Spring casual-wear

Kelly, who's getting London home with JK every weekday between 4 and 7, has teamed a pink snake-print shirt with casual blue jeans.

Here's how you can shop the look:

Kelly Brook has teamed a snake-print shirt with casual blue jeans. Picture: Heart

Pink Snake Shirt - F&F - £16

Pink Snake Shirt
Pink Snake Shirt. Picture: F&F/Next

Snake-print burst onto the fashion scene last year, and is showing no signs of going anywhere anytime soon.

Click here to shop on Next.

Aila Straight Light jeans - Digbeth - £65

Aila Straight Light jeans
Aila Straight Light jeans. Picture: Digbeth

Kelly's jeans are from Digbeth Denim.

Click here to shop.

Can't get enough of Kelly's look? Click here to shop yesterday's outfit.

