Get Kelly Brook's on air look: Her animal print skirt and leather jacket revealed

12 February 2019, 16:33

Kelly Brook's Mint Velvet outfit revealed
Kelly Brook's Mint Velvet outfit revealed. Picture: Heart

Kelly is rocking a leather jacket today in the Heart studio - find out how to get the look here.

We love finding out what Kelly's favourite high street brands are when she rocks them for her show on Heart with JK.

Today she is rocking head to toe Mint Velvet and we are loving it!

She's rocking a classic black roll neck which she has grunged up with this khaki leather biker jacket, £279.

But keeping things feminine she has paired it with a khaki mid length animal print skirt, £89, which is bang on the popular satin skirt trend right now.

(Skirts similar to this have sold out like hot cakes in Topshop recently)

And to top the look off she's thrown on a pair of these super chic Mint Velvet suede slouch boots, £169.

