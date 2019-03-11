Get Kelly's on air look: Her black jumpsuit and yellow tee revealed

11 March 2019, 17:01 | Updated: 11 March 2019, 17:02

Kelly Brook is looking fab today on Heart
Kelly Brook is looking fab today on Heart. Picture: Heart

Kelly always looks chic and today she is giving us glamorous racing driver vibes with this sleek River Island jumpsuit.

The Heart presenter looks as on trend as ever as she got London home with JK on the radio today.

Always loving a high street brand, today Kelly is rocking head to toe River Island - always an affordable favourite.

We adore this black zip through jumpsuit which flatteringly brushes the ankles and Kelly has left open to reveal a pop of colour from the yellow t-shirt underneath.

It's always a great idea to add a pop of colour to an all black outfit to bring a bit of personality.

Jumpsuit's also can look frumpy when not styled properly, but Kelly certainly doesn't have this problem and she's paired it with some chic black court heels to add a hint of glamour.

We are loving these racing driver vibes today!

