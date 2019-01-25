Shop Kelly Brook's on air look: Her dalmation print dress and boots revealed

25 January 2019, 17:21 | Updated: 25 January 2019, 17:22

Kelly Brook is looking fab this Friday
Kelly Brook is looking fab this Friday. Picture: Zach Watson

Kelly Brook is looking fabulous this Friday with her gorgeous maxi dress and leather accessories.

Kelly Brook has been letting us into her wardrobe everyday when she joins JK on Heart to get London home.

She's been sharing her high street faves and some of her best looks.

Kelly's PrettyLittleThing dress
Kelly's PrettyLittleThing dress. Picture: PrettyLittleThing
Kelly's studded belt from New Look
Kelly's studded belt from New Look. Picture: New Look

Today is no exception with this amazing Dalmatian print maxi dress from PrettyLittleThing which is only £30.

She's accessorised it with this grungy studded belt from New Look which costs a bargain £7.99 which she has paired with some classic leather boot heels also from the high street store.

