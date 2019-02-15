Get Kelly Brook's on air look: Her floral dress and suede boots revealed

15 February 2019, 17:00

Find out what Kelly is wearing today on Heart!
Find out what Kelly is wearing today on Heart! Picture: Heart

Kelly is looking fab for fashion week today for her show on Heart with JK.

Kelly Brook has always been bang on trend but today she has pulled all the stops out for fashion week and is looking super chic in this floral look.

Her floral dress is from the PREEN line by Thornton Begazzi but if you're looking for a high street option then thankfully as the shops have launched their Spring/Summer 2019 their shelves are full of flowers.

But always keeping things high street Kelly has paired the dress with some cute suede ankle boots from British fashion fave Debenhams.

Wondering what else Kelly Brook has been wearing this week? Find out here on the Heart website.

