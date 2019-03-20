Kelly Brook’s on-air look: Get the Heart presenter’s floral midi dress and black patent boots
20 March 2019, 17:34
Kelly Brook marked the first day of Spring with a floral number.
Kelly Brook joined JK on Wednesday to get London home on Heart.
The presenter marked the first day of Spring in a stylish floral number bound to get you excited for warmer days.
For the show, Kelly teamed a black, pink and red midi dress with a pair of heeled ankle boots.
Kelly’s dress is by Lipsy, and is called the Paisley Floral Print Tier Midi Dress.
The dress – thankfully – is still fully in stock for only £58.
Kelly finished off the look with a pair of patent ankle boots by New Look.
The boots are available via ASOS for only £32.99.
The brunette beauty finished the ensemble off with a natural makeup look and her hair straight.
This stylish outfit comes a day after Kelly gave us some serious 90s vibes in an on-trend double denim look.