Kelly Brook’s on-air look: Get the Heart presenter’s floral midi dress and black patent boots

Kelly Brook looked ready for Spring for Wednesday's show. Picture: Heart

Kelly Brook marked the first day of Spring with a floral number.

Kelly Brook joined JK on Wednesday to get London home on Heart.

The presenter marked the first day of Spring in a stylish floral number bound to get you excited for warmer days.

For the show, Kelly teamed a black, pink and red midi dress with a pair of heeled ankle boots.

Kelly’s dress is by Lipsy, and is called the Paisley Floral Print Tier Midi Dress.

Kelly's floral dress is by Lipsy. Picture: Lispy

Kelly teamed the dress with boots by New Look. Picture: New Look/ASOS

The dress – thankfully – is still fully in stock for only £58.

Kelly finished off the look with a pair of patent ankle boots by New Look.

The boots are available via ASOS for only £32.99.

The brunette beauty finished the ensemble off with a natural makeup look and her hair straight.

This stylish outfit comes a day after Kelly gave us some serious 90s vibes in an on-trend double denim look.

Shop the look here.