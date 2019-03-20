Kelly Brook’s on-air look: Get the Heart presenter’s floral midi dress and black patent boots

20 March 2019, 17:34

Kelly Brook looked ready for Spring for Wednesday's show
Kelly Brook looked ready for Spring for Wednesday's show. Picture: Heart

Kelly Brook marked the first day of Spring with a floral number.

Kelly Brook joined JK on Wednesday to get London home on Heart.

The presenter marked the first day of Spring in a stylish floral number bound to get you excited for warmer days.

For the show, Kelly teamed a black, pink and red midi dress with a pair of heeled ankle boots.

Kelly’s dress is by Lipsy, and is called the Paisley Floral Print Tier Midi Dress.

Kelly's floral dress is by Lipsy
Kelly's floral dress is by Lipsy. Picture: Lispy
Kelly teamed the dress with boots by New Look
Kelly teamed the dress with boots by New Look. Picture: New Look/ASOS

The dress – thankfully – is still fully in stock for only £58.

Kelly finished off the look with a pair of patent ankle boots by New Look.

The boots are available via ASOS for only £32.99.

The brunette beauty finished the ensemble off with a natural makeup look and her hair straight.

This stylish outfit comes a day after Kelly gave us some serious 90s vibes in an on-trend double denim look.

Shop the look here.

