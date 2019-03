Kelly Brook’s on-air look: Where to buy her nude tie-up shirt, khaki trousers and leopard print shoes

Kelly Brook teams tonal colours with a hit of leopard print. Picture: Heart

The Heart presenter teams two of spring's hottest colour trends with a fierce hit of animal print for a cool, casual finish

Kelly Brook showed off yet another stylish ensemble on Friday afternoon as she joined JK on Heart to get London home.

The presenter gave fans a lesson in cool, casual dressing by teaming a lightweight utility shirt with tapered khaki trousers and chic leopard print heels.

The day-to-night look was perfect for transitioning from desk to dancefloor and showcased two of this season’s tonal colour trends – nude and khaki.

The top, from Red Herring at Debenhams, is available to buy online for just £25.

Red Herring Light Pink Tie Front Utility Blouse, £25. Picture: Debenhams

Enhancing her waist with the shirt’s chic tie-up, Kelly knew just how to style her top to work with the flattering, high-waisted trousers that skimmed her ankles.

To finish, she added a fierce hit of animal print with a pair of killer heels, which gave the look a fashion-forward finish.

The khaki trousers can be snapped up from Lipsy London for £42 and if you love the leopard touch, her court shoes are still in stock on River Island's website. Get them here for £60.

River Island leopard print court shoes, £60. Picture: River Island

Kelly finished off the look with a soft natural blow-dry, rosy cheeks and defined brows.

Shop more of the model's wardrobe looks below.

