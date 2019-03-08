Get Kelly Brook’s on air look: Here’s where you can buy the Heart presenter’s white loafers and checked blazer

Kelly Brook looked casual chic following the Global Awards with Very.co.uk
Kelly Brook looked casual chic following the Global Awards with Very.co.uk. Picture: Heart
Kelly Brook looked sensational to host the Heart breakfast show on Friday.

Kelly Brook hosted the Heart breakfast show with JK on Friday, following an exciting night at the Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk.

Looking chic in a stylish and simplistic look, Kelly teamed a pair of blue jeans with a white top, checked blazer and white loafers.

The presenter finished off the look with her hair tied into a loose pony tail.

Kelly Brook wore the Nine by Savannah Miller checked blazer
Kelly Brook wore the Nine by Savannah Miller checked blazer. Picture: Nine by Savannah Miller
Kelly finished the look off with the white leather 'Janet' loafers
Kelly finished the look off with the white leather 'Janet' loafers. Picture: J by Jasper Conran

Kelly’s blue jeans are by New Look, while her t-shirt is by Red Herring.

The star wore the Multicoloured Checked Blazer by Nine by Savannah Miller, which is available to shop online for £59.

The blazer has a neutral check with black button details and deep pockets.

On her feet, Kelly wore the White leather 'Janet' loafers by Jasper Conran.

The loafers have unfortunately gone out of stock after they went into the sale.

