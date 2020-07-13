Who is John Travolta's wife Kelly Preston, what films has she been in, who are her children and how did she die?

Kelly Preston passed away on July 12. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

John Travolta's wife Kelly Preston passed away on July 12 following a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Kelly Preston, 57, has died of breast cancer.

John Travolta's wife kept her diagnosis and battle private from the public, but the family announced the actress' passing this week.

In a statement released to People, the family representative said: "On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer."

They added that she had been undergoing medical treatment for "some time" and had been supported by her closest friends and family.

As the world pays their respects to the actress, we take a look at her career, her family and her 28-year marriage to John.

Who is Kelly Preston and what films has she been in?

Kelly Preston was an actress, wife and mother-of-three.

Over her career, Kelly starred in a mixture of film and TV, making her first appearance as Wendy on one episode of Hawaii Five-O in 1980.

The actress' first film was 10 to Midnight in 1983, where she played the role of Doreen.

Her most famous roles were in 1996's Jerry Maguire, 2003's The Cat In The Hat, and most recently 2018's Gotti, where she starred alongside her husband.

Kelly also starred in Maroon 5's music video for the hit She Will Be Loved.

Kelly Preston most recently starred in Gotti alongside her husband. Picture: PA

When did John Travolta marry Kelly and how many children do they have?

John Travolta and Kelly Preston married in 1991, and recently celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary, shortly before Kelly passed away.

The couple have three children together – Ella, Benjamin and Jett.

Jett tragically died in 2009 at the age of 16 while on a family trip to the Bahamas.

The young boy died due to a seizure.

John and Kelly have three children together, Ella, Benjamin and Jett, who tragically died in 2009. Picture: Getty

Jett died of a seizure when he was only 16. Picture: Getty

How did Kelly Preston die?

Kelly passed away on July 12 after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

The actress' illness was not public knowledge, with only close friends and family knowing of her condition.

Following her death, husband John released a statement about his late wife.

The Grease actor, 66, wrote: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer.

"She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centres that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.

"I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT."

