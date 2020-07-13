Breaking News

John Travolta's wife Kelly Preston, 57, dies of breast cancer after secret two-year battle

Kelly Preston passed away on July 12. Picture: PA/Instagram

By Alice Dear

John Travolta has paid tribute to his wife, who tragically passed away this weekend.

Kelly Preston, 57, has died of breast cancer.

The actress and wife of John Travolta, 66, kept her diagnosis and cancer battle private for two years.

Kelly, who starred in films such as Mischief and Jerry Maguire, tragically passed away on July 12, leaving behind daughter Ella, 20, and son Benjamin, nine.

Kelly and John are also the parents to Jett, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 16.

Kelly Preston, 57, kept her great cancer battle secret for two years. Picture: PA

Confirming the news of Kelly's passing, a family representative released a statement to People, reading: "On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer.

"Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends."

John Travolta has been married to Kelly for 28 years. Picture: PA

They continued: "She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched.

"Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."

John Travolta said his wife "fought a courageous fight". Picture: PA

John has since paid his own tribute to his wife, who he has been married to for over 28 years.

He wrote: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer.

"She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centres that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.

"I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT."

