Comedian Kevin Hart suffers 'serious back injuries' after horrific car crash

2 September 2019, 10:34 | Updated: 2 September 2019, 11:04

The actor and comedian is currently recovering in hospital
The actor and comedian is currently recovering in hospital. Picture: PA/Instagram
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The Hollywood star was taken to hospital with "major injuries" in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Kevin Hart has been rushed to hospital after he was involved in a serious car collision in Los Angeles early yesterday morning.

The 40-year-old actor and comedian was being driven in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda by Jared Black when he lost control of the vehicle on Mulholland Highway, Malibu.

A video showing the scene of the accident has been published on CBS, where an ambulance and a fire engine can be seen, as well as a stretcher.

The funnyman is currently in a bad way as he&squot;s suffering from "serious back injuries:
The funnyman is currently in a bad way as he's suffering from "serious back injuries:. Picture: PA

Hart has sustained serious back injuries and was a passenger in the car alongside Black, 28, who's a producer and director.

A third passenger, Rebecca Broxterman was also in the car but escaped uninjured.

The serious car accident has left Hart's vehicle a complete write-off and occurred just after midnight on Sunday morning.

Black, who is engaged to other passenger Broxterman was determined not to be driving under the influence at the time of the crash, which saw the car tumbled in an embankment.

Fans and celebrity friends of the actor have rushed to wish him well on social media, with many commenting on his most recent Instagram post, which was put up only hours before the accident.

One said: "Hope you're ok!!! We love you" while another pal added: "Praying for you Kev! I hope you come back stronger than ever Brotha"[sic].

Kevin's friend, athlete Robin Arzon also commented, saying: "Hope you're okay!"

Father-of-three Hart was rushed in an ambulance to Northridge Hospital Medical Centre and the driver was taken to a different one, reads the patrol report.

The Hollywood star is best known for his roles in the blockbuster films Ride Along and Get Hard.

More to follow

