Who is hosting the Oscars this year and what was the Kevin Hart drama about?

The 91st Academy Awards are happening on Sunday in Los Angeles and here is all the information about the host.

Who is hosting the Oscars 2019?

The short answer is...nobody!

For the second time in Academy Awards history the prestigious awards won't have a host.

Kevin Hart was originally appointed as host in December 2019 but he stepped down three days following the announcement after homophobic comments he had made in the past came to light.

What happened with Kevin Hart?

There was outrage when Kevin Hart was announced as the 2019 Oscars host due to homophobic comments he has made in the past.

The comedian also ruffled feathers after refusing to apologise and as a result of the controversy decided to step away from his role as host of the 91st Academy Awards.

And the Oscar for most homophobic host ever goes to... pic.twitter.com/fw9DTjSrhx — Benjamin Lee (@benfraserlee) December 5, 2018

He issued the following statement instead of an apology: "I passed on the apology. The reason why I passed is because I’ve addressed this several times. This is not the first time this has come up. I’ve addressed it. I’ve spoken on it. I’ve said where the rights and wrongs were. I’ve said who I am now versus who I was then. I’ve done it. I’ve done it.

"I’m not going to continue to go back and tap into the days of old, when I’ve moved on and I’m in a completely different space in my life. The same energy that went into finding those old tweets could be the same energy put into finding the response to the questions that have been asked years after years after years. We’re feeding the internet trolls and we reward them. I’m not going to do it, man. I’m going to be me and stand my ground."

But in the end he did decide to issue an apology as so not to distract from "many amazing talented artists" that the awards will be celebrating.

He posted the following Tweet...

I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's....this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018