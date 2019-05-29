Kit Harington checked into rehab ahead of the Game of Thrones finale

29 May 2019, 08:40 | Updated: 29 May 2019, 09:51

Kit Harrington is staying at a private rehab facility in Connecticut
Kit Harrington is staying at a private rehab facility in Connecticut. Picture: Getty

Kit Harrington, who plated Jon Snow in GoT, is staying in a wellness retreat in Connecticut. It is reported that he checked into rehab before the Game of Thrones finale.

Game of Thrones star Kit Karrington has checked into rehab, his publicist has revealed.

The 32-year-old actor, best known for playing Jon Snow in the show, is said to be seeking help for 'stress and alcohol issues'.

Page Six reports that he's been staying at the luxury Prive-Swiss health retreat in Connecticut for a month.

A rep for Kit confirmed to The Sun: "Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues."

Rosie Leslie is said to be 'very supportive' of her husband
Rosie Leslie is said to be 'very supportive' of her husband. Picture: Getty

Page Six claims that he arrived at the facility weeks before the show ended on May 19, and that he has been undergoing psychological coaching, practicing mindful meditation and cognitive behavioural therapy.

The publication reports: "The end of ‘GoT’ really hit Kit hard …

“He realised ‘this is it — this is the end’, it was something they had all worked so hard on for so many years. He had a moment of, what next?

The end of Game of Thrones is said to have hit Kit hard
The end of Game of Thrones is said to have hit Kit hard. Picture: HBO

“He’s in the clinic predominantly for stress and exhaustion and also alcohol.

“His wife Rose is being extremely supportive. Everyone close to him really wanted him to get some rest. Right now, he just needs peace and quiet.”

