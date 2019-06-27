Kylie Minogue admits she’ll ‘shed tears’ at Glastonbury - 14 years after pulling out over cancer battle

Kylie has opened up about her Glastonbury performance. Picture: PA Images/Getty

By Naomi Bartram

The star has said she'll cry tears of joy on stage after being forced to pull out of the show in 2005 while battling cancer.

Kylie Minogue has revealed her show at Glastonbury is sure to get emotional as it marks 14 years since her breast cancer battle.

Back in 2005, the 51-year-old had to pull out from headlining the Pyramid Stage following her tragic diagnosis.

But now that she’s set to take to the stage at Worthy Farm for Sunday (June 30) afternoon's Legends slot, Kylie has opened up about getting a second chance at the festival.

Speaking to the Mirror about her upcoming performance, she admitted: “I will remember what happened those years ago and my ­overriding feeling will just be of gratitude and, how fragile life can be.

“Will there be tears? Absolutely. Let’s just say I will be wearing ­waterproof mascara.”

Kylie is back on the Glastonbury stage 14 years after she was forced to pull out. Picture: PA Images

Kylie then went on to talk about how she felt all those years ago when she was forced to give up her slot while in the middle of an eight-month cycle of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

“I would have been one of the only female solo artists in the festival’s history to headline,” she told the publication.

“I really thought I missed my ­opportunity and, as the years went by, I said to myself, ‘Well this just isn’t going to happen’.”

The Australian star also had to cancel her worldwide tour when she found out she was battling breast cancer, which forced her into going public with the health scare.

Luckily, Kylie was given the all-clear in January 2006 following a partial mastectomy and months of treatment.

The star - who divorced her former husband Joshua Sasse in 2017 - announced she would be playing the festival earlier this year.

She wrote on Instagram: "I'm so thrilled to announce that I'll be playing the 'Legend slot' on Sunday 30th June at @glastofest 2019.

"It will be 14 years since I was originally meant to appear there and so much has happened up to now.

"I can't wait to see you all there to share the special show."

And now she claims she's more "ready" than ever before, adding to The Mirror: "Perhaps I wasn't ready anyway [in 2005]. I feel I've grown so much and have a lot more to offer."

We can't wait to see what Kylie has in store!