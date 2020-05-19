Lee Ryan hits back at cruel trolls after he's criticised for his appearance in lockdown video

Lee Ryan was enjoying a karaoke session with his loved ones when he was targeted.

Lee Ryan has been forced to hit back at trolls after he was sent nasty messages about his latest Instagram video.

The Blue star had been enjoying some time with his mum and girlfriend Verity as the family turned their balcony into a karaoke bar.

But it seems as though the 36-year-old faced some cruel words, as he took some time out from singing to urge his followers to ‘be kind’ to one another.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Lee said: “So listen right, a few people are on at me for having fun and saying, ‘Oh s***, you look like you've put on a bit of timber’.

Lee Ryan defended himself on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

“Who ain't in this lockdown? No one is going out and doing their usual routine. Be kind to people.

“Be happy, be with your family and be kind and loving to people. Especially during this time..”

He added: “And yes, I have put on a bit of timber and that's OK. Be with your loved ones, your families, enjoy your time and be kind to one another.”

After addressing his fans, Lee performed a duet of Let's Stay Together by Al Green with his girlfriend.

The pair are thought to have got together at the start of the year after they were spotted on a sun-kissed holiday.

Lee Ryan appeared on Celebs Go Dating last year. Picture: Channel 4

Lee - who starred on last year's Celebs Go Dating - packed on the PDA with the former X Factor star as he wrapped his arm around her.

This comes after Lee opened up about his failed relationships in the past, even speaking about his ex fiancé Sammi Millar and their son.

He told Daily Mail: “I shouldn't have lost the family life I had with my ex-fiance, Sammi, and our little boy, Rayn. He's ten now and we're really close again.

“But I neglected the relationship so it's only relatively recently that he's been able to see functioning co-parenting, something my mum and dad never achieved.”

Lee is also dad to daughter Bluebell who he shares with ex Jessica Keevil.

