Ricky Gervais wants celebrities banned from New Year Honours list in favour of NHS heroes

18 May 2020, 12:11 | Updated: 18 May 2020, 12:25

Ricky Gervais has praised NHS workers
Picture: PA

The comedian has said that celebrities should be banned from the 2021 New Year Honours list.

Ricky Gervais has called for celebrities to be banned from this year's New Year Honours list, arguing that NHS heroes should be celebrated instead.

Ricky Gervais has called for NHS workers to be honoured on this year's list
Picture: PA

The comedian, 58, has said that frontline and NHS workers should be awarded the accolade for their ongoing efforts during the pandemic.

Speaking on a radio show in Australia, Ricky said: "I never want anyone to complain about the NHS again, or nurses or doctors or anyone on the front line. We've got to remember we clapped for them and that should always be there.

Clap For NHS takes place every Thursday at 8pm
Picture: PA

"The New Year's Honours list should not go to celebrities this year. It should go to those people."

The After Life writer added: "Give it to someone who gave a kidney to a stranger, not someone who invented a new type of mascara.

"I've seen people given a knighthood for services to fashion. What are you talking about, services to fashion?

"Christ, it's not that hard. People are finding cures for cancer and AIDs."

Ricky with his wife Jane Fallon at the Golden Globe Awards
Picture: PA

Ricky previously praised NHS workers for their efforts during the pandemic, while criticising celebrities who complained about living in lockdown.

He told The Sun: "These people are doing 14-hour shifts and not complaining. Wearing masks, and being left with sores, after risking their own health and their families’ health selflessly. 

"But then I see someone complaining about being in a mansion with a swimming pool. And, you know, honestly, I just don’t want to hear it." 

News