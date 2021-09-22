Ant McPartlin's ex Lisa Armstrong looks unrecognisable as she poses with new boyfriend
22 September 2021, 10:23
Lisa Armstrong attended a wedding with her boyfriend James Green.
Ant McPartlin's ex Lisa Armstrong looked stunning as she posed with her new boyfriend at a wedding earlier this week.
The make-up artist, 44, who split from Ant in 2018, attended the wedding with James Green, 37, who she has been dating since August last year.
Alongside a number of other photos from the wedding, Lisa wrote: A beautiful day spent with beautiful friends."
She added: "what an amazing day…. Love you both so much… @james_green83 and I had the best time!!"
Fans rushed to praise how lovely the couple look together, with one writing: "What a very beautiful couple you make".
Another added: "Looking beautiful ❤️ I love that dress".
A third wrote: "Your happiness is plain to see and you so deserve it Lisa. Onwards and upwards lovely. You are an inspiration."
Lisa and James met in a bar last year, and friends have revealed how he has 'really fallen for Lisa'.
Ant and Lisa's divorce was finalised in April 2020, and Ant recently married Anne-Marie Corbett.
Reports suggested that Lisa received £31 million in the divorce settlement, plus their £5m home in west London, after a 'seven-hour negotiation'.
A source close to the couple said, according to the Daily Mail: "Ant has been very generous in terms of the financial settlement but Lisa is totally the opposite of someone who is motivated by money. She doesn't care about that – she earns her own....
"But she has been so hurt by all of this".