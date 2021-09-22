Ant McPartlin's ex Lisa Armstrong looks unrecognisable as she poses with new boyfriend

Lisa Armstrong has posed for a new picture with her boyfriend James. Picture: Instagram/Lisa Armstrong

By Heart reporter

Lisa Armstrong attended a wedding with her boyfriend James Green.

Ant McPartlin's ex Lisa Armstrong looked stunning as she posed with her new boyfriend at a wedding earlier this week.

The make-up artist, 44, who split from Ant in 2018, attended the wedding with James Green, 37, who she has been dating since August last year.

Alongside a number of other photos from the wedding, Lisa wrote: A beautiful day spent with beautiful friends."

She added: "what an amazing day…. Love you both so much… @james_green83 and I had the best time!!"

Fans rushed to praise how lovely the couple look together, with one writing: "What a very beautiful couple you make".

Another added: "Looking beautiful ❤️ I love that dress".

A third wrote: "Your happiness is plain to see and you so deserve it Lisa. Onwards and upwards lovely. You are an inspiration."

Lisa and James met in a bar last year, and friends have revealed how he has 'really fallen for Lisa'.

Ant and Lisa's divorce was finalised in April 2020, and Ant recently married Anne-Marie Corbett.

Reports suggested that Lisa received £31 million in the divorce settlement, plus their £5m home in west London, after a 'seven-hour negotiation'.

Lisa and Ant split in 2018. Picture: Alamy

A source close to the couple said, according to the Daily Mail: "Ant has been very generous in terms of the financial settlement but Lisa is totally the opposite of someone who is motivated by money. She doesn't care about that – she earns her own....

"But she has been so hurt by all of this".