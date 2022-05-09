Little Mix from the beginning: See Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall in every era

A look back at Little Mix's best moments. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images/Heart

From The X Factor to their final Confetti tour, take a look back at Little Mix's biggest moments ever.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

We still can’t believe Little Mix are taking a break from music after ten years of being the UK’s biggest girl band.

With six number one albums, three Brit wins and a whole host of other awards, it’s fair to say Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have made their mark on the industry.

So, as we prepare to say goodbye to Little Mix, here’s a look back at their best moments over the past decade…

2011 - The X Factor

Little Mix won The X Factor in 2011. Picture: Alamy

Little Mix fans will know the girls took part in The X Factor back in 2011 and became the first ever group to win.

All four girls had auditioned as soloists and were placed in two other groups, both of which were knocked out at the bootcamp stage.

They first met when the judges suggested keeping two members from each group and bringing them together.

While they were originally called Rhythmix, they changed their name to Little Mix and the rest is history.

2012 - Debut studio album

The girls dropped their debut single 'Wings' in 2011 and it was an instant hit.

They followed this up with their first studio album DNA, which also included tracks such as How Ya Doing? and Change Your Life.

2017 - Winning their first Brit

Little Mix won their first Brit in 2017. Picture: Alamy

In 2017, Perrie, Leigh-Anne, Jade and Jesy Nelson won their first ever Brit for Best Single with their hit song Shout Out To My Ex.

After a few drinks beforehand, they gave an amazing speech, with Leigh-Anne saying: “Five years together and still going strong. These girls are my best friends.

“Long may it continue. I love these girls so much.”

2018 - Strip body image campaign

The girls released their fifth album LM5 in 2015 which included the track Strip.

They decided to use this single to talk about body positivity by posing naked with offensive words written all over their bodies.

The video was in retaliation to comments Piers Morgan made about the band ‘stripping off to sell albums’ on Good Morning Britain.

July 2019 - Spill the Tea with Heart

Little Mix played an amazing game of Spill The Tea with us at Heart.co.uk back in 2019.

Here, Jesy revealed that she once sent a drunk text to Ariana Grande and Jade admitted what happened when she drunkenly called Taylor Swift.

2020 - The Search

In 2020, Little Mix launched their very own talent show to rival the likes of The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent.

Aptly named ‘Little Mix The Search’, the BBC One show saw talented singers become members of all-female, all-male or mixed bands and then compete.

The group which was lucky enough to win, Since September, are now supporting Little Mix on their tour.

May 2021 - Leigh-Anne’s documentary

In her own documentary called 'Race, Pop & Power', Leigh-Anne bravely opened up about her experiences as the only black member in the band and the wider problem of racism in the music industry.

She said at the time: “I wanted to speak about my experiences and the way I felt in the band, being the Black girl in the band and people identifying me as the Black girl. I really wanted to explore why I felt so overlooked, so shadowed and it was down to my colour.

“But also, I wanted to be able to hear from other Black women on their experiences.”

May 2021 - Opening up about their 10 year friendship

Last year, our very own Mark Wright caught up with Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie to talk about all things Little Mix.

Opening up about their journey to fame and final album 'Between Us', Little Mix told Mark how they are feeling after being in the business for a decade.

Jade said: “To be in this game for ten years, it’s gone so quickly, a decade as a girl band is phenomenal and we’re super proud of that.

“This album is celebrating that as an achievement.”

Perrie then added: “If we didn’t have that love for each other, it would be so difficult to be in each other’s space constantly so I think we got so lucky, fate put us together.”

May 2021 - Claim to fame

The girls came into the Heart studios again in May to play our game Claim to Fame.

As well as admitting they cried when they met the Spice Girls, Perrie and Leigh-Anne managed to hide their growing baby bumps.

May 2021 - Perrie and Leigh-Anne’s matching pregnancy looks

Perrie and Leigh-Anne’s matching pregnancy looks. Picture: Getty Images

Leigh-Anne and Perrie finally debuted their baby bumps on the Brits red carpet in matching white outfits.

They both gave birth just a few months later and have been sharing adorable photos of their families ever since.

November 2021 - Surprising a Little Mix fan

Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden pulled off an emotional moment when they welcomed Little Mix fan Ellie, nine, to the studio to take part in a special quiz.

But unbeknown to Ellie, she was going to do more than just answer questions... she was going to meet the girls themselves!

2022 - Farewell tour

The Little Mix girls previously confirmed their Confetti tour would their first and last tour as a trio, after Jesy Nelson left the band in December 2020.

They said they will be ‘taking a break’ from music, with a statement reading: "It's been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharges and work on some other projects.

"We are not splitting up - Little Mix are here to stay. We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We've made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can't wait to make so many more."