Loose Women's Jane Moore, 57, praised for sharing 'empowering' bikini pic on Instagram
6 August 2019, 11:05 | Updated: 6 August 2019, 11:09
The presenter shared the artsy black and white snap on her Instagram.
Jane Moore has had fans gushing over how amazing she looks in one of her newest Instagram posts.
The 57-year-old looks amazing for her age and shared the unretouched black and white image on her social accounts on Sunday.
Loose Women star Jane was enjoying a break in France with her family and was clearing having a great time soaking up the sun and topping up her tan.
She shared the sexy snap with her 67k followers, and was praised far and wide for the candid caption.
It read: "I know it’s de rigeur to post photos pointing out whatever you think your flaws are, but I’m too old for all that.
"So instead, I’m very happy to post a flattering snap when I see one!
"No, I don’t look anything like this standing up (as you can tell from the white stripe on my midriff where, thanks to perfectly normal tummy folds, the sun don’t shine) and yes I have cellulite that you can’t see, but so what?"
She continued: "This image is still “real” - it just happens to be a reclining, artfully shadowed reality captured by The Bloke who likes to take b/w shots on his phone.
"It’s more reminiscent of a painting than a photo, but I really like it so I thought I’d share it."
One fan commented: "Good on you girl I'm 73 and still wear a Bikini cause I can. You're a beautiful lady so flaunt it".
And another one added: "Fantastic picture, we should all be proud of our bodies".
Even Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford mentioned how good Jane looked in the snap on yesterday's This Morning, with Eamonn calling Jane's husband a "lucky man".