Lorraine Kelly reveals daughter Rosie is self-isolating in Singapore after coronavirus scare

The chat show host revealed today that her daughter is in isolation after she's been travelling across Asia.

Lorraine Kelly revealed earlier today that her daughter Rosie Smith is keeping herself in self-isolation in Singapore after coming down with an illness.

The TV host, 60, was speaking to Dr Hilary on her self-titled chat show today, with the medic making an appearance to reassure viewers about the virus.

Lorraine pictured with her daughter Rosie in 2016. Picture: PA

He stated on the show: "In an ideal world you would self protect family and wider public at large by self-isolating."

This then caused Lorraine to explain: "My Rosie has got a cold and she's in Singapore as you know.

"She's self-isolating right now."

Rosie, 25, has been travelling and working abroad since she graduated with a degree in journalism back in 2016, and is currently in Singapore, which is one of the coronavirus hot spots.

Lorraine revealed that "My husband Steve has gone over to see Rosie this morning and he said the airport is empty. It's the best time to travel."

She and her mum have a very close relationship and talk about "everything under the sun".

Lorraine shares Rosie with husband Steve Smith who she married in 1992.

Rosie graduated with a degree in journalism from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016. Picture: PA

The Government has told returning travellers from Singapore to "stay indoors and avoid contact with other people".

Thirty-six people in the UK have now tested positive for the deadly virus,with four people in the same family among the 13 new cases confirmed in Britain yesterday.