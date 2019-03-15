Louis Tomlinson’s sister cause of death: How did Felicite Tomlinson die? Everything we know as 18-year-old passes away from suspected heart attack

Felicite Tomlinson has tragically died aged 18. Picture: Instagram/ Felicite Tomlinson

How did Louis Tomlinson’s sister Felicite Tomlinson die? Everything we know so far.

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson’s sister has tragically died at the age of 18.

Felicite Tomlinson, who was a model and influencer with over 1.4 million followers, is believed to have collapsed at her home in London on Wednesday, March 13.

Louis is said to be “devastated and distraught” by the tragic news, only three years after his mother died from leukaemia.

How did Felicite die? Here’s what we know:

What is Felicite Tomlinson’s cause of death?

Felicite Tomlinson reportedly died of a suspected heart attack. Picture: Instagram/ Felicite Tomlinson

The Sun reported on Friday, March 15, that Felicite had died from a suspected heart attack.

The influencer, who was also known as Fizzy, is reported to have died at the scene after collapsing in her London home.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 12.52pm on Wednesday, March 13 to a residential address in SW5 following reports of a female in cardiac arrest.

"At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course. Enquiries continue."

The spokesperson for London Ambulance Service confirmed someone had died at the scene, saying: “We were called at 12.51pm.

“We sent two ambulance crews, a single responder in a car and an advanced paramedic to the scene.

“Sadly, despite efforts of our medics, a person died.”

Felicite’s cause of death is yet to be confirmed.