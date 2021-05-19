Louise Thompson announces she's pregnant months after devastating miscarriage

Louise and Ryan are expecting a baby. Picture: Instagram/Louise Thompson

By Polly Foreman

Former Made In Chelsea star Louise is expecting a baby with fiancé Ryan Libbey.

Louise Thompson has shared the wonderful news that she's expecting her first baby with her fiancé Ryan Libbey.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 31, who tragically suffered a miscarriage earlier this year, posted a series of stunning photos of the couple celebrating the news.

She wrote alongside them: "I thought I’d have all sorts of creative ways to deliver this information but the truth is the last 12 weeks have been quite challenging.





Louise Thompson is expecting her first baby. Picture: Instagram/Louise Thompson

"Unlike last time, Ryan and I haven’t documented our journey at all. I’ve hardly taken any pictures or videos for fear that something might happen."

She continued: "I’ve also felt like ASS. I never knew that fatigue or ‘flatness’ like this existed in pregnancy. There are 0 before and after snaps, no week to week transformations or fun reveal videos with friends and family leading a trail of buns to an oven, instead there is a drawer filled with 10000000x billion gazillion pregnancy tests (shameless and expensive) and some sensitive conversations where we try not to get too excited.

Louise shared a number of gorgeous pregnancy pictures. Picture: Instagram/Louise Thompson

Louise and Ryan shared the happy news on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

"I’d be lying if I said it’s been an easy ride but the truth is I think poor Ryan has found it even harder than I have."

Louise went on to praise Ryan, saying: "I’m definitely lucky to have such a sensitive partner and I feel safe in the knowledge that you are going to be the best dad in the world."

She then shared the wonderful news that she's expecting, writing: "Now we’ve reached this hopeful milestone 😊😊😊 i am really pleased to be able to share our lovely news with you all 🗞. I want to try to relax a smidge and to be able to enjoy the journey as I’m informed it will be over in a flash.

"The truth is I might have waited a little longer to share but I don’t think I could have hidden the news for much longer because there is absolutely ZERO room left in this 5ft short torso for a growing bump except to push MASSIVELY outwards which means it’s becoming very hard to hide... I’ve already received a few comments.

"I already resemble a wide load vehicle (Ryan’s words not mine and incidentally exactly the kind of humour I need to get me through the next 6 months)."

Louise's followers rushed to offer their congratulations, with Zara McDermott - who is dating Louise's brother Sam Thompson - writing: "I am so happy, proud, excited, and everything in between!!!!!! You are going to be the BEST parents in the world!!🥰❤️🥺 Sam and I are SOOOOOOO excited 🥺 love you both so much xxxxxxxxx".

Jacqueline Jossa wrote: "congrats to your beautiful little family xxxxx".

Louise's former co-star Rosie Fortescue added: "So so so happy for you ❤️".

Back in March, Louise shared that she had tragically suffered a miscarriage.

She wrote: "I wanted to share my story because it might help someone, but for the first time in my life, I’m actually a bit lost for words.

Maybe it’s because I feel like I have SO much to say and I don’t want to waste this opportunity or because I'm not sure I've 100% processed it yet, but either way, there will be no 'perfect' time, so here goes, I’ll try my best. I’ve always been taught that a problem shared is a problem halved, and I pass that mantra on to others, always encouraging people to talk, talk, talk, so it’s time to practice what I preach."

