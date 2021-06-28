Who did Love Island star Hugo Hammond play cricket for?

After a two year wait, the summer series of Love Island is *finally* back on our screens.

The ITV2 show was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but this series will continue as normal in the beloved Majorca villa.

One of the confirmed contestants is former pro cricketer Hugo Hammond - here's your need-to-know on his career.











Hugo is a former pro cricketer. Picture: Instagram/Hugo Hammond

Hugo Hammond's cricket career

Hugo played cricket for England PD (Physical Disability).

Speaking about his former career, he said: "I’ve been to Bangladesh, Dubai, I’ve been everywhere to play cricket. I was born with clubfoot. I had lots of operations when I was a kid. You can only really tell when I walk barefoot. I’ve got a really short achilles heel. I walk slightly on my tip toes."

What is Hugo's job?

Currently, Hugo works as a PE teacher in a secondary school.

Speaking about his work here, Hugo said: "Absolutely love my job. I love all my sports. It’s great to be able to pass on that enthusiasm to be physically active to the younger generation and hopefully they feel the same about me teaching them."

He added: "Being a teacher in lockdown, I found myself being a bit of a budget Joe Wicks in front of a camera. Different home workouts and things like that."

Hugo is one of the Love Island 2021 contestants. Picture: ITV

