Luisa Zissman cries as she’s reunited with dead horse after having him preserved by taxidermist

The Apprentice star Luisa Zissman broke down in tears as she was reunited with her beloved horse this week.

Luisa Zissman has revealed she had her beloved dead horse preserved by a taxidermy.

The reality star took to Instagram with a video which shows her reuniting with white stallion Madrono, who died in 2019.

In the clip, 33-year-old Luisa can be seen breaking down in tears as she saw her pet for the first time in two years.

She told her followers that she was ‘shattered’ when the horse passed away of cancer, writing: “The day we were reunited ❤️😢⭐️.

“I know I’m weird, I know this isn’t normal but when Madrono had to be PTS due to melanomas (cancer) I was shattered. I had seen @simon_the_stuffa amazing work and he was the first person I called.

“I can’t describe the overwhelming heartbreak when Madrono died I spent a week in bed and got stress induced vertigo 🙈 (pathetic I know)”

Opening up about the moment she saw the horse again, she continued: “Seeing him again today was so incredible. He’s perfect, his kind eyes are exactly the same, the little swirls in his coat, his beautiful mane all so perfect.”

She also said: "My beautiful Madrono. He is the most beautiful, majestic, stunning horse of a lifetime.

Luisa Zissman has revealed she had her beloved dead horse stuffed by a taxidermy. Picture: Instagram

"Thank you @simon_the_stuffa you have captured everything about him so perfectly. Feeling very emotional".

Madrono will take ‘pride of place’ in the entrance hall of Luisa’s new house, as the former Apprentice star added: “Thank you @simon_the_stuffa and your team. You really have made me so happy! (Even though I’m ugly crying)”.

This comes after Luisa announced the sad death of her animal back in 2019, writing at the time: “My heart is broken. RIP Madrono, you were simply one in a trillion. I’m sorry I couldn’t do anymore for you.”

The mum-of-two called upon her pal Simon Wilson - who is considered the number one taxidermist in the UK - to keep his memory alive, with prices starting around £15,000.

