Does Strictly Come Dancing star Maisie Smith have a boyfriend?

Maisie Smith is appearing on Strictly Come Dancing this year. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images

Who is Maisie Smith's boyfriend? Find out everything about the Strictly star's relationship...

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for, Strictly Come Dancing is finally back on our screens.

Despite concerns over the show being cancelled due to the pandemic, it’s currently going ahead with strict social distancing measures in place.

This means Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel-Horwood and Shirley Ballas are all back to critique the new stars, while Bruno Tonioli has been forced to stay in LA.

And one celeb who is sure to impress the judges, is EastEnders star Maisie Smith.

But is Maisie in a relationship and who is her boyfriend? Here’s what we know…

Does Maisie Smith have a boyfriend?

Maisie is seemingly single and has not spoken publicly about having a partner.

She was previously linked to EastEnders co-star Zack Morris, 21, after they were spotted ‘getting close’ at the EastEnders 35th anniversary party.

A source told Mail Online in February this year: “Maisie and Zack are very close off-screen, as well as being a married couple in EastEnders.

“They were the only cast members to share the same cab home together after the party on Saturday night.”

While another insider added: “They couldn't resist showing their affections for each other, with Maisie tickling the back of Zack's neck as they left the party.

“Romance blossomed as their characters grew closer, which only adds to their chemistry on-screen.

“They're adorable together and the rest of the cast think it's really sweet they've connected in this way.”

The pair - who play newly married couple Tiffany Butcher and Keegan Baker - have since insisted they are ‘just friends’.

Maisie said: “I film most of my scenes with Zack, naturally we've built a great friendship. Nothing but mates.”

And Zack added: “The majority of our filming days are spent together so we have grown closer as friends but nothing more than that.”

Maisie also recently sparked rumours she had a mystery man after she shared a cryptic Instagram post.

She captioned a photo: "The look of love" followed by two moon emoji's facing another.

