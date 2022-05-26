Who is Marcus Rashford's fiancee Lucia Loi?

Marcus Rashford recently got engaged to his girlfriend Lucia Loi - here's everything we know about his wife-to-be...

Toward the end of May, Marcus Rashford announced that he had got engaged to his long-term girlfriend Lucia Loi.

He announced the news on Instagram, posting an adorable photo of the two of them together surrounded by candles and flowers alongside the caption: 24.05.22 🤍", which is the date that he popped the question.

The footballer, 24, has reportedly been dating Lucia for nine years, with the pair meeting while they were still at school.

Here's everything you need to know about Lucia.

Who is Lucia and what's her job?

Lucia is a business graduate from the University of Manchester.

According to her work bio, she loves "fitness, art and cooking" and "enjoys travelling".

Is Lucia Loi on Instagram?

She is! You can join her 100,000 followers @lucialoi.

How did Marcus Rashford propose?

According to the photo they uploaded to Instagram, Marcus proposed surrounded by stunning flower arrangements and candles.

Speaking about their proposal, a source told The Sun: "They’re over the moon. Marcus has been planning this for a while and wanted to make it special.

"They went out in LA for a romantic night together on Tuesday and he proposed. It was extremely romantic.

"They celebrated afterwards with a group of close friends — including his Manchester United teammate Jesse Lingard."