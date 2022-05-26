Marcus Rashford gets engaged to childhood sweetheart after sweet proposal

Marcus Rashford has got engaged. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram

Football star Marcus Rashford has proposed to his long term girlfriend.

Congratulations are in order because Marcus Rashford is now engaged to his childhood sweetheart Lucia Loi.

The 24-year-old England footballer revealed the news on Instagram, sharing a picture of the pair.

In the snap, the couple can be seen kissing in front of a giant love heart made of flowers, with candles and rose petals surrounding them.

He simply captioned the post: “24.05.22 🤍 @lucialoi,” with Lucia also posting the same photo.

Fans and followers were quick to comment, with one writing: “Massive congrats to you both bro❤️🙌”

“Love to you both @lucialoi @marcusrashford ❤️,” said someone else, while a third added: “Congratulations my bro ❤️”.

According to The Sun, the pair had taken a trip to Los Angeles where Rashford asked Lucia to marry him after a romantic dinner.

“They went out in LA for a romantic night together on Tuesday and he proposed there and then. It was extremely romantic,” an insider said

Lucia Loi has been dating Marcus Rashford since they were 15. Picture: Instagram

The couple’s friends were said to have joined the couple for celebrations after they announced the news including Rashford's Manchester United teammate Jesse Lingard.

Marcus and Lucia met at Ashton on Mersey School when he was just 15, but they are thought to have split in February last year.

They were rumoured to have got back together just a few months later in December.

An insider said at the time: “The intent for them to get back together has always been there.

“The break was good for their relationship as it offered them both space and assurance that they wanted to make this work moving forward.

“They have been together since school so an opportunity to breathe and focus on themselves was important.”

This comes after Marcus received his MBE from Prince William in recognition of his campaign to support vulnerable children.

The star successfully campaigned for the UK government to provide free school meals to kids during lockdown.