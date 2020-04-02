Masterchef's Gregg Wallace reveals he's hit his goal weight after losing four stone

Gregg Wallace has revealed he’s reached his “goal weight” after dropping four stone.

Masterchef star Gregg Wallace has been on a lifestyle overhaul over the past couple of years, and it seems to have paid off as the 55-year-old is now just under 12 stone.

Sharing a video on Instagram from his Kent farmhouse during isolation, Gregg excitedly said: “Good morning it's 6am, I'm going to do some exercising.

“I've hit my goal weight, I'm now just below 12 stone which means I've lost four stone.”

The TV star regularly shares updates on his health, after deciding to change his lifestyle back in 2017.

Gregg Wallace has lost four stone. Picture: PA Images/Instagram

Gregg previously revealed how he had given up alcohol and fry ups, telling The Sun: "I made a conscious decision to cut down on fried and high sugar foods, as well as booze — which helped me lose weight.

Read More: Gregg Wallace, 55, shows off dramatic body transformation following three stone weight loss

“When I was at my biggest I was having a daily fry up, fish and chips once per week, takeaway a couple more times and drinking beer nearly every day. At first, I felt like I was missing out.

“But my body got used to what I was giving it and yours will too.”

Last month, he also shared some tips on how he stays healthy while working on Masterchef.

“I might have a chocolate bar on the go for energy,” he told Radio Times, continuing: “I always eat breakfast as I’ve just come out of gym and I’m ravenous for protein.

“I have boiled eggs, brown bread with chicken sausages or smoked fish on Ryvita with horseradish. I used to eat dinner after a filming day. Not now.”

Read More: Gregg Wallace strips off for steamy six-pack selfie as he reveals FOUR STONE weight loss

And it seems as though dad of three Gregg - who is currently living with baby son Sid and wife Anna - is still keeping up with his workout routine during quarantine.

Gregg Wallace showed off his exercise routine. Picture: Instagram

On Monday, the TV presenter revealed his personal trainer Danny had sent him a five day programme to keep him active.

Showing off some moves on Thursday morning, Gregg demonstrated ‘side bear crawls’ to his followers as he moved up and down in his luxurious living room.

He said: “If you really want to get your heart beating, try side bear crawls, try 20 seconds and then go back again and see how many you can do!”