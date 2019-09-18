Gregg Wallace strips off for steamy six-pack selfie as he reveals FOUR STONE weight loss

Gregg Wallace shows off his slimmed-down torso on Instagram. Picture: Instagram / Getty

The MasterChef judge reveals his toned torso on Instagram as he tells fans he's "getting there".

Gregg Wallace stripped off for a topless selfie this morning to share his impressive weight loss progress with his fans on Instagram.

The MasterChef judge, 54, posted the revealing mirror photo on social media, which showcased his slimmed-down torso and even captured the beginnings of a rippling six-pack.

The TV personalty told his 30,000 followers he was "getting there" with the help of his personal trainer Danny Rai, who is kicking the professional eater into shape.

Gregg, who used to tip the scales at 16st 7lbs, revealed he was shedding huge amounts of excess weight and was now down to 12st 3lbs with a healthy body fat percentage of 18.

Read more: Gregg Wallace’s wife Anna gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby after years of trying

Fans were quick to comment on the steamy snap and praised the ex-greengrocer for his commitment to fresh food and fitness, as well as showering him with compliments.

"You look fitter than me already mate, I am half of your age," wrote on follower.

While another said: "Blimey. That was a shock over my Rice Krispies this morning."

"This is not helping the crush I already have on you," admitted a third.

The TV star spent time on social media answering questions about his diet in the comments section.

When quizzed about how he balances a healthy lifestyle while gobbling down huge amounts of food on cooking show MasterChef, he told fans he is careful not to put on any weight during filming.

Another curious follower asked Gregg about the tattoo on his peck, which he explained was the symbol of his beloved football team Millwall.

Read more: Gregg Wallace dating history: Masterchef judge's colourful dating past revealed

Gregg used to tip the scales at 16st 7lbs. Picture: Getty

In 2017, the TV star revealed his decision to overhaul his unhealthy lifestyle after admitting to drinking alcohol most days and ordering too many takeaways.

At the time, he said: "I made a conscious decision to cut down on fried and high sugar foods, as well as booze — which helped me lose weight.

“When I was at my biggest I was having a daily fry up, fish and chips once per week, takeaway a couple more times and drinking beer nearly every day. At first, I felt like I was missing out.

“But my body got used to what I was giving it and yours will too."

Read more: Gregg Wallace shows off newborn son Sid after years of struggling to conceive

He also explained the weight loss secret that helped him stick to a less fatty diet.

"Don’t cut out things you like - it will just make you miserable.

“I’m a huge fan of curries, chillies and stews and it is still possible to lose weight and eat hearty meals.

“Think about cooking with meats such as chicken and pork — all the things that don’t have much fat.

“Use lean mince to make chillies, fill up with tasty stews stuffed full of healthy, low-calorie veg.

“Try putting a chicken on a baking tray with potatoes, onions and olive oil and leaving it in the oven for a couple of hours. Serve it with a portion of steamed veg — which doesn’t take long to do at all — and it’s a balanced, healthy and good value meal, suitable for the whole family.

“These ingredients are basic and all in your supermarket.”