Gregg Wallace dating history: Masterchef judge's colourful dating past revealed

Gregg Wallace has a colourful relationship history. Picture: PA

The thrice divorced Masterchef star's marriage and past relationships revealed.

Gregg Wallace is known for his talents as a TV chef and for his presenting skills on Masterchef, but did you know about his colourful dating life off screen?

The 54-year-old has been divorced three times and is now married to his fourth wife.

Is Gregg Wallace married?

Gregg is now happily married to his 33-year-old wife Anna-Marie Sterpini and the pair are expecting a baby.

The pair met after she tweeted him and asked for some advice on ingredients.

Speaking to HELLO! Magazine he said: "I just looked at Anna's photo and thought, 'Wow, she's pretty'.

"So yes, rhubarb, which was considered an aphrodisiac in medieval times, brought us together."

Who was Gregg Wallace previously married to?

Gregg's first wife Christine

Gregg married his first wife back in 1991 at the tender age of 24 in a modest ceremony, however according to the Daily Mail the relationship ended only a couple of weeks later.

Gregg's second wife Denise

Gregg married his next wife Denise, a pastry chef, in 1999.

Together they have two children together, a son called Tom who is 24-years-old and a daughter called Libby who is 21-years-old.

The pair sadly split in 2005.

Gregg's third wife Heidi Brown

Gregg and his third wife Heidi pictured in 2009. Picture: PA

Gregg married his third wife Heidi in 2011.

The pair met in 2009 interestingly the same way as Gregg met his current wife - on Twitter.

However the couple split in 2012 after only one year of marriage.