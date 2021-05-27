Who is Matthew Perry's girlfriend Molly Hurwitz and when did they get engaged?

Who is Matthew Perry's girlfriend Molly? Picture: Instagram/Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry girlfriend: who is his wife-to-be Molly Hurwitz and when did they get engaged?

The moment we've been waiting over a year for is finally upon us - the Friends reunion is officially here.

Read more: How can you watch the Friends reunion in the UK?

The special, which is available to stream on NOW TV, sees Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer all reunite to reminisce about the beloved sitcom.

For many of us, it'll have been a while since we saw the cast on screen, and you may be wondering what they're up to in 2021.

Here's your need-to-know on Matthew Perry's relationship with his fiancee Molly Hurwitz.

Matthew and Molly are engaged. Picture: Youtube/Uptomyknees/GIRL STORIES SEASON 2

Read more: Friends star Matthew Perry, 51, engaged to Molly Hurwitz, 29, and says she's the ‘greatest woman alive’

Who is Matthew Perry's girlfriend and how long have they been together?

Matthew, 51, has been dating 29-year-old talent manager and producer Molly Hurwitz since 2018.

Molly previously appeared to confirm the romance on social media, posting a photo with her 'boyfriend' taken in his $35 million home in Century City, Los Angeles.

She then posted a Valentine's message for Matthew, writing: "Second year being my Valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer.

Matthew played Chandler Bing in Friends, which ran from 1994 - 2004. Picture: PA

"HVD to my favorite."

An insider previously said of their relationship: "Molly has been seeing Matthew for months, they mix in the same circles and she’s originally from New York where they have spent time together.

"She has a very quirky sense of humor and they hit it off immediately.

"Molly is not interested in fame and she rarely parties, she’s been great for Matthew."

Molly and Matthew got together in 2018. Picture: Instagram/Matthew Perry

When did Matthew and Molly get engaged?

Matthew announced in November 2020 that he and Molly had got engaged.

Speaking about his upcoming nuptials, he told People: "I decided to get engaged.

"Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

NOW READ:

Friends reunion: 14 predictions about where the beloved characters are now